Instagram lets you revisit missed Stories with a new highlights feature

Instagram, one of the popular photo and video (reel) sharing platforms owned by Meta, has been reportedly testing a new feature which will bring the unseen Story Highlights to users’ attention. Located at the end of the Stories tray at the top of the feed, this addition will ensure the user never misses an update from mutual followers.

The feature is further designed to help users reconnect with content they may have overlooked.

A Meta spokesperson has further confirmed the introduction of the new feature to TechCrunch, where it was stated, "We’re always working on new ways to help people connect in Stories." Currently, the feature is being tested with a small group of users to enhance engagement and streamline the Stories experience.

Social Media expert spots the update

Ahmed Ghanem, a social media expert, was the one who first noticed the Story highlight feature and shared screenshots of the update on X (formerly Twitter). With Instagram increasingly dominated by Reels (short format videos) and sponsored posts, this Story feature update aims at bringing focus back to personal connections.

To ensure that the users do not miss any considerable updates, the test displays Story Highlights curated and saved by friends. Unlike regular Stories that vanish after 24 hours, these Highlights offer a longer window to catch up. Users will only see these highlights after viewing all current stories in the tray, encouraging greater interaction.

Additional features for better engagement

Instagram is further rolling out another handy feature which will be called ‘live location sharing’. The new feature is available in selected countries, and this update will enable the users to share their location via direct messages (DMs) for up to one hour. It is ideal for pinning specific spots, coordinating meetups, or tracking a loved one’s whereabouts. It works only in private 1:1 or group chats, with sharing turned off by default. To ensure privacy, Instagram displays a reminder whenever location sharing is active.

These updates reflect Instagram's efforts to boost engagement and strengthen personal connections amid the platform’s crowded ecosystem.

