Follow us on Image Source : FILE How much do you have to pay for X Premium+ plan in India: Elon Musk revised charges

Elon Musk’s X, previously known as Twitter, has announced a significant price increase for its Premium+ subscription plan in India, effective December 21, 2024. The platform has raised its prices by 35%, impacting both new and existing users.

New pricing for X’s Premium+ service

The cost of X’s Premium+ service in India will now be Rs 1,750 per month, a steep rise from the previous Rs 1,300. Annual subscriptions will also see a hike, with users now paying Rs 18,300 annually, up from Rs 13,600.

While Premium+ subscribers in India will feel the pinch of this price increase, the basic tier subscription rate of Rs 243 and premium tier rate of Rs 650 remain unchanged. Internationally, users in the US will pay USD 22 a month for the Premium+ plan, up from USD 16, with annual pricing rising from USD 168 to USD 229.

Why the Price Hike?

According to X, the price increase comes with several new benefits for Premium+ subscribers. Users will now enjoy an ad-free browsing experience, higher priority support from @Premium, and access to new features like Radar. Premium+ users will also see expanded usage of Grok AI models, offering enhanced capabilities and services.

X explained that the increased pricing will allow the company to invest more into improving the Premium+ experience and enhance the platform's overall value.

Impact on Existing Subscribers

For current subscribers, the new pricing will be applicable from the first billing cycle starting after January 20, 2025. Those whose billing cycles are due before this date will continue to pay at the current rate.

X has also adjusted its revenue share model, aiming to reward content creators based on engagement and content quality rather than ad impressions, ensuring a more equitable system for creators.

Key Takeaways:

Premium+ price hike: Monthly cost raised to Rs 1,750 from Rs 1,300 in India.

Monthly cost raised to Rs 1,750 from Rs 1,300 in India. Annual cost increase : From Rs 13,600 to Rs 18,300 for existing subscribers.

: From Rs 13,600 to Rs 18,300 for existing subscribers. Benefits: Ad-free experience, higher priority support, and expanded AI features.

ALSO READ: Motorola Edge 50 Neo gets a price cut of Rs 9000 on Flipkart: Details here

ALSO READ: Jio set to defeat BSNL with THIS recharge plan, offering 500GB data for 6 months straight!