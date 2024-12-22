Sunday, December 22, 2024
     
  Jio set to defeat BSNL with THIS recharge plan, offering 500GB data for 6 months straight!

Jio set to defeat BSNL with THIS recharge plan, offering 500GB data for 6 months straight!

This Jio plan can pull the BSNL users, who have recently ported their number to the government-owned service provider. The company has offered a new recharge plan which is valid for 200 days and offers 500GB data in total, along with other value-added services.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Dec 22, 2024 19:08 IST, Updated : Dec 22, 2024 19:16 IST
Jio
Image Source : FILE Jio

Reliance Jio has delighted its users with a fantastic New Year plan, by addressing their concerns related to the short-term recharge plans. As one of the leading telecom service providers in India, Jio has introduced a budget-friendly long-term plan with extended validity, which is sure to excite its massive user base of over 49 crore customers.

India Tv - jio, bsnl

Image Source : FILEJio vs BSNL

Jio’s Rs 2025 recharge plan: Details

The newly launched plan by Jio has been priced at Rs 2025 and offers a generous validity of 200 days. With this recharge plan, users are free from the hassle of frequent recharges for over six months. The plan includes:

  1. Unlimited voice calls to any network for 200 days.
  2. 100 Free SMS per day.
  3. 500GB of high-speed data, which is equivalent to 2.5GB per day.

If you are in an area with Jio’s 5G connectivity, you will be able to enjoy the unlimited 5G data under this plan, making it perfect for users with heavy data needs.

Additional benefits: OTT subscriptions included

Jio's Rs 2025 plan is more than just calls and data. The plan includes free subscriptions to:

  1. Jio Cinema for OTT streaming.
  2. Jio TV for live entertainment and shows.
  3. Jio Cloud for secure cloud storage.

Jio’s offer versus BSNL: Why users are switching back?

BSNL users who port their number for cheaper plans might reconsider after seeing Jio’s attractive long-term benefits. The combination of high-speed 5G data, affordable pricing and OTT perks makes this plan a game-changer in the telecom market.

Why this plan is worth choosing?

If you are looking for a plan which has benefits for the long term, then this Jio Rs 2025 recharge plan will save the hustle for almost six months- with uninterrupted services. Users will be able to access unlimited calls, enough data and additional subscriptions.

