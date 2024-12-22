6 Ways to safely use your Credit and Debit cards in India

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Debit or credit card payment

With the growing popularity of online shopping and digital payments, credit and debit cards have become essential tools for convenience. However, the rise of cybercrime poses significant risks. To avoid financial losses, it is crucial to follow certain safety precautions during online transactions.

1. Choose trusted websites only

Before making any purchase, ensure you are using reliable and well-known websites. Cybercriminals often create fake sites that mimic popular shopping platforms. Always research and verify the legitimacy of a website before entering your card details.

2. Enable two-factor authentication

For enhanced security, activate two-factor authentication on your card. This feature requires an additional verification code for transactions, making it harder for unauthorized users to access your account even if they know your card details.

3. Use secure networks for payments

Avoid making payments on public Wi-Fi or unknown networks. Public networks are vulnerable to hacking, allowing scammers to intercept your card information. Always use a private, secure network when shopping online.

4. Be cautious with contactless transactions

Contactless payment methods may offer convenience but come with risks. Since these transactions don’t require a PIN, a lost or stolen card can lead to unauthorized payments. If you use this feature, monitor your transactions regularly.

5. Avoid using Credit cards for cash withdrawals

While banks allow credit cardholders to withdraw cash, this can lead to high interest charges from the day of withdrawal. If repayment is delayed, the financial burden increases significantly. Use this option only in emergencies.

6. Create strong passwords

Weak passwords make your accounts vulnerable to hacking. Avoid short, easy-to-guess passwords. Instead, create strong, unique passwords using a mix of letters, numbers, and symbols, especially if you frequently use your card online.

Protect yourself from cybercrime in the coming year

Online payments are convenient but require vigilance. By following these safety tips—choosing trusted websites, using secure networks, enabling two-factor authentication, and setting strong passwords—you can shop online with confidence and avoid falling victim to cyber fraud.

ALSO READ: High electricity bills? Here’s how to identify and resolve faulty meter readings

ALSO READ: Switch to Airtel 5G for lightning-fast downloads: Here's how to activate it