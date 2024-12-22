Switch to Airtel 5G for lightning-fast downloads: Here's how to activate it

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Airtel

Airtel, India's second-largest telecom company with over 38 crore users, has launched 5G services in most of the cities. If you are an Airtel SIM user who is experiencing slow data speeds, it is time to upgrade to 5G. The Airtel 5G Plus network promises speeds 30 times faster than 4G, revolutionising tasks like gaming, video editing, OTT streaming and more.

Why switch to Airtel 5G?

With 5G, users will be able to perform heavy tasks with ease. They can access faster download and streaming speeds, to ensure smooth performance for high-data-demand activities.

Airtel 5G Plus offers an unparalleled experience for both Android and iOS users.

How to activate Airtel 5G on your Android device

Go to Settings and open ‘Wi-Fi and Network.’ Navigate to the ‘SIM and Network’ settings. Select your SIM card and tap on ‘Preferred Network Type’. Choose 5G/4G/3G/2G and select 5G. Restart your phone to activate 5G.

Steps to enable Airtel 5G on iPhone

Open the Settings app and go to Mobile Data.

Click on Mobile Data options

There, select Voice and Data.

Choose 5G Auto for optimal performance or 5G On for constant 5G connectivity.

Restart your iPhone to activate 5G.

Why upgrade to Airtel 5G now?

Whether you are gaming, streaming movies or downloading large files, Airtel 5G Plus delivers unmatched speed and reliability. Follow the simple steps above to upgrade and unlock the full potential of your smartphone.

