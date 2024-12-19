Instagram introduces DM scheduling feature: A game-changer for creators and users

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Instagram

Instagram, a popular photos and videos sharing platform is rolling out a much-anticipated feature which will enable the users to schedule Direct Messages (DMs). Whether it's the creators who are planning for engagement with followers, brands strategizing outreach or users managing time-zone differences with friends/family, this tool has been designed to simplify communication.

Meta, the company which owns and operates Facebook, Instagram, Threads and WhatsApp has confirmed the global rollout of this feature, which is set to enhance the messaging experience for all users.

How to schedule DMs on Instagram?

Scheduling messages (DMs) on Instagram is simple and user-friendly:

Compose your message: Type your DM.

Long-press the send button: Hold down the send icon until the ‘Schedule message’ option appears.

Set a date and time: Choose an eligible time when the message is delivered. Users could schedule the post for up to 29 days.

Once a message has been scheduled on Instagram, a banner labelled ‘Scheduled message’ will appear at the bottom of the chat. By tapping on the banner, it will let you view, edit, send immediately, or delete the scheduled message too.

Who benefits from DM scheduling?

Creators and brands: Streamline communication with followers or clients by scheduling messages for optimal engagement times.

Regular users: Planned messages for friends or family across different time zones could be scheduled.

Reminder tool: Use scheduled DMs to remind someone of an event or task at the right moment.

Instagram’s recent innovations

The DM scheduling feature is a part of Instagram’s ongoing updates which will help to enhance user experience. Recent additions include:

Custom sticker packs for stories and reels.

Live location sharing and nicknames for chats.

A new ‘Add’ feature will enable users to save songs from reels, stories, and posts to their Spotify playlists.

With these updates, Instagram continues to innovate, offering more tools for personal and professional use.

ALSO READ: Never lose a YouTube video again: Save it to ‘Watch Later’

YouTube has added a new ‘Watch Later’ playlist feature for people who like to save any video on the platform. The feature was long awaited and it lets the users save videos directly on the platform for easy access later.

ALSO READ: Electric blankets vs heated mattress pads: Pros, cons and safety tips

Here is a detailed guide to let you know about electric blankets and heated mattress pads- their pros, cons and safety tips to use them in this winters.