Who’s misusing your Aadhaar Card? Simple steps to find out and secure it

In India, the Aadhaar card is one of the most essential identification documents, which is needed for various purposes- from obtaining a SIM card to accessing some government schemes. However, its widespread use also makes it vulnerable to misuse. It is crucial to learn how to detect any unauthorized use and secure your Aadhaar card effectively.

Importance of Aadhaar card and risks of being misused

The Aadhaar card contains the most sensitive personal and biometric details, making it security security-critical document for Indians. As it is often shared for verification purposes, there are certain risks involved if the number gets into the wrong hands. Misuse of the Aadhaar number is a common issue at present time, which could lead to serious consequences, especially when linked to financial accounts and government services.

How to check if your Aadhaar Card is being misused?

Follow these steps to find out if your Aadhaar card number is being misused by anyone:

1. Visit the MyAadhaar Portal

Go to the MyAadhaar website and log in.

2. Enter Aadhaar details

Input your Aadhaar number.

Enter captcha code.

Choose “Login with OTP”.

3. Verify via OTP

An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Enter it to complete the verification process.

4. Access authentication history

Navigate to the “Authentication History” section.

There, select a date range to view all instances where your Aadhaar was used.

5. Report misuse

If you find any unauthorized use, immediately report it to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

How to lock your Aadhaar Card online

To enhance security, you could lock the biometric details of your Aadhaar card online. Here’s how you can lock your card:

1. Go to the Lock/Unlock Aadhaar Option

Visit the MyAadhaar portal.

Select “Lock/Unlock Aadhaar”.

2. Enter Virtual ID

Fill in your Virtual ID Full name. PIN codCaptchaha code.



4. Submit OTP

Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Click on “Submit”.

5. Biometric Lock Activated

Your Aadhaar biometrics will now be locked.

To unlock it, repeat the same steps.

Stay safe and vigilant.

Ensuring the safety of your Aadhaar card is crucial to avoid fraud and misuse. Regularly monitor its usage and use security features like biometric locking for added protection.

