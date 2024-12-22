18 Obscene OTT apps BLOCKED in 2024: Full list here

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Indian App blocked

The Indian government has been actively working towards regulating digital content this year (2024) by blocking 18 OTT apps that were involved in promoting pornographic and obscene content. This crackdown is part of a broader initiative which helps to enforce stricter digital accountability and protect the interests of Indian users.

Major Crackdown under IT Rules 2021

As part of the new IT Rules 2021, the government has focused on eliminating harmful content from OTT platforms. These rules are designed to regulate digital media and ensure that content aligns with societal values. The government’s action was highlighted by the statement from L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, who emphasized the importance of maintaining public decency and protecting ethical journalism.

Image Source : FILE18 Obscene OTT apps BLOCKED in 2024

On March 14, 2024, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) took decisive steps to block 18 OTT platforms, which were found to be streaming obscene and pornographic content. The action was taken under Section 69A of the IT Act, which empowers the government to block content that poses a threat to national security or public order.

The 18 Banned OTT Apps

The apps blocked by the government were primarily platforms distributing explicit material. The following 18 apps were banned:

Dreams Films Voovi Yessma Uncut Adda Tri Flicks X Prime Neon X VIP Besharams Hunters Rabbit Xtramood Nuefliks MoodX Mojflix Hot Shots VIP Fugi Chikooflix Prime Play

These platforms were found to be violating Sections 67 and 67A of the IT Act, which pertain to the distribution of obscene content. In addition to blocking the apps, the government has filed cases under Section 292 of the IPC and issued orders under the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. Many of these apps had gained significant popularity, with some reaching over 1 crore downloads. They were also using social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and YouTube to promote explicit content.

Protecting users and upholding digital ethics

The government's swift action reflects its commitment to curbing harmful content online and safeguarding the privacy and safety of users. By regulating digital content, the government aims to ensure that ethical standards are upheld in the ever-expanding digital landscape.

ALSO READ: Amazon Prime Video to reduce device access: Know the new limit and deadline

ALSO READ: 6 Ways to safely use your Credit and Debit cards in India