18 Obscene OTT apps BLOCKED in 2024: Full list here

The government this year has taken strict action against obscene content by banning 18 OTT apps. These apps were found to be streaming vulgar and inappropriate content.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Dec 22, 2024 15:55 IST, Updated : Dec 22, 2024 15:56 IST
Image Source : REUTERS Indian App blocked

The Indian government has been actively working towards regulating digital content this year (2024) by blocking 18 OTT apps that were involved in promoting pornographic and obscene content. This crackdown is part of a broader initiative which helps to enforce stricter digital accountability and protect the interests of Indian users.

Major Crackdown under IT Rules 2021

As part of the new IT Rules 2021, the government has focused on eliminating harmful content from OTT platforms. These rules are designed to regulate digital media and ensure that content aligns with societal values. The government’s action was highlighted by the statement from L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, who emphasized the importance of maintaining public decency and protecting ethical journalism.

India Tv - 18 Obscene OTT apps, pornography app,

Image Source : FILE18 Obscene OTT apps BLOCKED in 2024

On March 14, 2024, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) took decisive steps to block 18 OTT platforms, which were found to be streaming obscene and pornographic content. The action was taken under Section 69A of the IT Act, which empowers the government to block content that poses a threat to national security or public order.

The 18 Banned OTT Apps

The apps blocked by the government were primarily platforms distributing explicit material. The following 18 apps were banned:

  1. Dreams Films
  2. Voovi
  3. Yessma
  4. Uncut Adda
  5. Tri Flicks
  6. X Prime
  7. Neon X VIP
  8. Besharams
  9. Hunters
  10. Rabbit
  11. Xtramood
  12. Nuefliks
  13. MoodX
  14. Mojflix
  15. Hot Shots VIP
  16. Fugi
  17. Chikooflix
  18. Prime Play

These platforms were found to be violating Sections 67 and 67A of the IT Act, which pertain to the distribution of obscene content. In addition to blocking the apps, the government has filed cases under Section 292 of the IPC and issued orders under the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. Many of these apps had gained significant popularity, with some reaching over 1 crore downloads. They were also using social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and YouTube to promote explicit content.

Protecting users and upholding digital ethics

The government's swift action reflects its commitment to curbing harmful content online and safeguarding the privacy and safety of users. By regulating digital content, the government aims to ensure that ethical standards are upheld in the ever-expanding digital landscape.

