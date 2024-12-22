Amazon Prime Video to reduce device access: Know the new limit and deadline

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is gearing up to introduce a major change for its users, similar to Netflix’s recent updates. The streaming giant plans to reduce the number of devices on which subscribers can simultaneously log in. This decision is set to take effect in the new year and aims to curb password sharing among users.

Device limit to be reduced

Currently, Amazon Prime Video allows users to access their accounts on up to 10 devices simultaneously. However, the company plans to reduce this limit to 5 devices shortly. Additionally, users will only be allowed to log in to the Prime Video app on two smart TVs at a time.

Despite these restrictions, Amazon will enable users to manage their devices easily. Subscribers can log out of unused devices to free up slots for new ones. This approach mirrors Netflix’s device management system, which also restricts password sharing and limits access to devices connected to the primary Wi-Fi network.

Amazon Prime Subscription Plans

Amazon Prime’s subscription offers various plans for users:

Annual Plan: Rs 1,499 (includes Prime Video, Prime Music, and other benefits). Three-month plan: Rs 599. Monthly Plan: Rs 299. Mobile edition plan: A mobile-specific plan allowing access to Prime Video only on smartphones.

Subscribers can continue enjoying benefits such as exclusive content and fast delivery, but the reduced device limit may impact how families and friends share their accounts.

What this means for users

This change follows Netflix’s move to tighten its password-sharing policies, signalling a trend among OTT platforms to focus on individual subscriptions. Amazon Prime Video users should prepare for this shift and manage their devices accordingly to avoid disruptions.

