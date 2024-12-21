Jio’s Rs 3999 vs Rs 3599 annual recharge plans: Which one should you pick?

Follow us on Image Source : JIO Jio

Reliance Jio, India’s leading telecom provider is offering only two yearly prepaid recharge plans after the tariff hikes in July 2024. These plans, which are available at a price tag of Rs 3999 and Rs 3599, cater to long-term users who seek extensive benefits. With the rising costs, these plans highlight the shift away from ultra-affordable pricing in the telecom industry.

Here’s a detailed look at what these plans have to offer and which one could be the best fit as per your requirements.

Reliance Jio’s Rs 3,999 plan: Benefits for a year

This year's plan will cost you less than Rs 4,000 prepaid plan will provide a validity of 365 days of service validity. Here are some of the benefits which the users could enjoy for the entire year:

Daily benefits: 2.5GB of data per day Unlimited voice calling 100 SMS per day throughout the year 5G data access: Unlimited 5G data for customers in Jio's 5G network coverage areas. OTT subscriptions: FanCode access through the JioTV Mobile app, along with JioTV, JioCloud and JioCinema.

While this plan does deliver premium benefits, including FanCode for sports enthusiasts, but the absence of JioCinema Premium might disappoint those who are looking for premium OTT entertainment.

Reliance Jio Rs 3,599 Plan: Benefits

The Rs 3,599 plan offers a full year of service validity with the same core benefits as the Rs 3,999 plan. Customers will get:

2.5GB of daily data Unlimited calling 100 SMS per day for the entire year. Unlimited 5G data for high-speed internet access.

However, the difference lies in the additional benefits. Unlike the Rs 3999 plan, this Rs 3599 prepaid recharge plan does not include FanCode.

Instead, users will only receive access to JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud.

Which plan is right for you?

Both plans are ideal for Jio 5G users who are living in the zone, and it further ensures worry-free data consumption with unlimited 5G access. The Rs 3,999 plan is suited for sports fans who value FanCode, while the Rs 3,599 plan offers a budget-friendly option for users who can do without it.

