Elon Musk is a ‘Bully’, claims Sam Altman for building tensions in AI industry

OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman has recently spoken about his tense relationship with the co-founder Elon Musk (head of SpaceX, Starlink and X), calling it ‘complicated’ while labelling Musk a ‘bully’ in an interview with The Free Press. The rivalry between these two artificial intelligence (AI) industry titans continues to shape public discourse around artificial intelligence and its future.

Musk and Altman: From Co-Founders to Competitors

Both the leaders in the tech industry- Sam Altman and Elon Musk co-founded OpenAI, but their relationship took a bitter turn after Musk decided to depart in 2018. Musk, now leading his AI venture xAI, has been an outspoken critic of OpenAI. He has even filed lawsuits against the organization and accused it of ‘deceiving’ him during its founding and opposing its shift to a for-profit model.

In response, Altman further dismissed the criticisms of Musk as a “sideshow” and suggested Musk’s hostility stems from OpenAI’s success and Musk’s lack of control over it.

“Everything we’re doing, I believe Elon would be happy about if he were in control of OpenAI,” Altman remarked.

The rise of rival AI ventures

Elon Musk’s departure did not end his AI ambitions. His latest endeavour, xAI, launched a chatbot called Grok, directly competing with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. This rivalry is a reflection of broader tensions within the tech world, with Musk often clashing with other industry leaders like Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates.

Acknowledging Musk’s contributions

Despite their strained relationship, Altman credited Musk as a “legendary entrepreneur” who played a pivotal role in OpenAI’s early days. However, he criticized Musk’s approach to public disputes and his tendency for feuds with prominent figures. Addressing concerns about Musk’s potential misuse of power under a second Trump administration, Altman expressed confidence that Musk wouldn’t weaponize political influence.

Personal and professional clashes in AI

The ongoing friction between Musk and Altman underscores the complexities of personal and professional relationships in the high-stakes AI industry. With both leaders pursuing transformative AI goals, their rivalry continues to influence the future of artificial intelligence.

