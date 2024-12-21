Saturday, December 21, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Elon Musk is a ‘Bully’, claims Sam Altman for building tensions in AI industry

Elon Musk is a ‘Bully’, claims Sam Altman for building tensions in AI industry

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has recently described his relationship with Elon Musk as ‘complicated’, calling Musk a ‘Bully’. The tension between the two has persisted since Musk parted ways with OpenAI in 2018.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Dec 21, 2024 15:08 IST, Updated : Dec 21, 2024 15:09 IST
Sam Altman, Elon Musk
Image Source : FILE Sam Altman, Elon Musk

OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman has recently spoken about his tense relationship with the co-founder Elon Musk (head of SpaceX, Starlink and X), calling it ‘complicated’ while labelling Musk a ‘bully’ in an interview with The Free Press. The rivalry between these two artificial intelligence (AI) industry titans continues to shape public discourse around artificial intelligence and its future.

Musk and Altman: From Co-Founders to Competitors

Both the leaders in the tech industry- Sam Altman and Elon Musk co-founded OpenAI, but their relationship took a bitter turn after Musk decided to depart in 2018. Musk, now leading his AI venture xAI, has been an outspoken critic of OpenAI. He has even filed lawsuits against the organization and accused it of ‘deceiving’ him during its founding and opposing its shift to a for-profit model.

In response, Altman further dismissed the criticisms of Musk as a “sideshow” and suggested Musk’s hostility stems from OpenAI’s success and Musk’s lack of control over it.

“Everything we’re doing, I believe Elon would be happy about if he were in control of OpenAI,” Altman remarked.

The rise of rival AI ventures

Elon Musk’s departure did not end his AI ambitions. His latest endeavour, xAI, launched a chatbot called Grok, directly competing with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. This rivalry is a reflection of broader tensions within the tech world, with Musk often clashing with other industry leaders like Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates.

Acknowledging Musk’s contributions

Despite their strained relationship, Altman credited Musk as a “legendary entrepreneur” who played a pivotal role in OpenAI’s early days. However, he criticized Musk’s approach to public disputes and his tendency for feuds with prominent figures. Addressing concerns about Musk’s potential misuse of power under a second Trump administration, Altman expressed confidence that Musk wouldn’t weaponize political influence.

Related Stories
OpenAI and Common Sense Media partners to reduce AI risks for teenagers: Details

OpenAI and Common Sense Media partners to reduce AI risks for teenagers: Details

Gemini beats ChatGPT in multi-discipline tests by 3 per cent: Know-how

Gemini beats ChatGPT in multi-discipline tests by 3 per cent: Know-how

Elon Musk and Vinod Khosla clash in OpenAI lawsuit: Know what happened

Elon Musk and Vinod Khosla clash in OpenAI lawsuit: Know what happened

Sam Altman returning to OpenAI’s board with three new directors: ALl you need to know

Sam Altman returning to OpenAI’s board with three new directors: ALl you need to know

Elon Musk wanted to turn OpenAI into for-profit company, merge it with Tesla: Sam Altman

Elon Musk wanted to turn OpenAI into for-profit company, merge it with Tesla: Sam Altman

OpenAI to launch Google Search rival: Here's what Sam Altman has to say

OpenAI to launch Google Search rival: Here's what Sam Altman has to say

OpenAI never clawed back any employee's vested equity - CEO Altman

OpenAI never clawed back any employee's vested equity - CEO Altman

OpenAI says working on a fix as ChatGPT suffers global outage

OpenAI says working on a fix as ChatGPT suffers global outage

Musk to ban Apple device over OpenAI integration, citing security concerns

Musk to ban Apple device over OpenAI integration, citing security concerns

OpenAI co-founder John Schulman quits to join Amazon-backed rival Anthropic: 5 facts about him

OpenAI co-founder John Schulman quits to join Amazon-backed rival Anthropic: 5 facts about him

Sam Altman's rebranded Worldcoin, expands its iris-scanning cryptocurrency project

Sam Altman's rebranded Worldcoin, expands its iris-scanning cryptocurrency project

Personal and professional clashes in AI

The ongoing friction between Musk and Altman underscores the complexities of personal and professional relationships in the high-stakes AI industry. With both leaders pursuing transformative AI goals, their rivalry continues to influence the future of artificial intelligence.

ALSO READ: BSNL SIM will stop working from December 31 if..

ALSO READ: High electricity bills? Here’s how to identify and resolve faulty meter readings

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement