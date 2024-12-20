 BSNL SIM will stop working from December 31 if..

BSNL users will have to update their sim before the year end

Government has made a rule to update KYC before December 31

On failing to do so, the SIM will stop all it's services to the user

For KYC update, BSNL has shared a link, to check if your number needs an update.

If your number is on the list, then you will have to go to the BSNL service provider for KYC updation.

This is applicable to Rajasthan at the moment

BSNL users in Rajasthan could visit rajasthan.bsnl.co.in/kyc/getmobileinfo.php and check their details there

