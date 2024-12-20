BSNL SIM will stop working from December 31 if..

BSNL users will have to update their sim before the year end
Government has made a rule to update KYC before December 31
On failing to do so, the SIM will stop all it's services to the user
For KYC update, BSNL has shared a link, to check if your number needs an update.
If your number is on the list, then you will have to go to the BSNL service provider for KYC updation.
This is applicable to Rajasthan at the moment
BSNL users in Rajasthan could visit rajasthan.bsnl.co.in/kyc/getmobileinfo.php and check their details there
Next : Poco C75, India's Cheapest 5G phone, on sale for Rs 282 a month
Click to read more..