BSNL gifts high-speed 4G connectivity to Bihar with 2000 new towers

BSNL, a government telecom company has made significant upgrades by expanding its 4G network in Bihar. The telecom company has reportedly installed 2,000 new 4G towers across the state. This move aims at delivering high-speed connectivity and attracting more users amidst rising private telecom prices.

Affordable plans driving BSNL’s popularity

In response to the recent price hikes by private telecom service providers (Jio, Airtel, and Vi), BSNL has continued to offer its recharge plans at old prices. This affordability has drawn lakhs of users to switch to BSNL, and further prompted the company to accelerate its 4G network expansion nationwide.

200 Villages now connected to 4G

Previously unconnected, 200 villages across Bihar, including districts like Rohtas, Gaya, Kaimur, Aurangabad, Munger, Nawada and Jamui, which is now enjoying 4G connectivity.

A total of 74 mobile towers have been installed to cover these remote areas, bringing reliable mobile services to underserved regions.

10,000 4G sites nationwide

BSNL’s efforts are not limited to Bihar as the company has recently established 10,000 4G sites across India, by addressing network connectivity issues and ensuring faster, more reliable service for its users.

