Maha Kumbh 2025: 5 Technological advancements to experience during the pilgrimage

The Maha Kumbh 2025, which has been scheduled from January 13 to February 26 (2025) in Prayagraj (formerly known as Allahabad), is set to revolutionize the traditional pilgrimage with cutting-edge technology. Lead by the Digital Maha Kumbh vision which has been initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this year’s event introduces several tech-driven advancements that aim at enhancing the experience for millions of devotees who will be travelling to the region from all across the world.

1. AI generative Chatbot for real-time assistance

For the first time, Maha Kumbh will deploy AI Generative Chatbot technology, which will provide real-time guidance and information to the user. This chatbot will be accessible via the link https://chatbot.kumbh.up.gov.in or QR codes. This chatbot will offer the following:

Event details and programme schedules.

Information on essential facilities like food, washrooms, lockers and changing rooms.

Virtual navigation to Maha Kumbh Nagar from any location all over the world.

The chatbot will support 11 languages, including:

Hindi

English

Tamil

Telugu and more

This will enable the users to ask questions via text or voice and receive personalized responses.

2. Personalized Maha Kumbh certificates

Visitors can further obtain a personalized Maha Kumbh certificate which will feature their photo by scanning a QR code. This unique digital memento could be saved or printed, which will create a lasting memory of the spiritual event.

3. Multilingual support for wider accessibility

The AI chatbot will offer multiple language support functionality- to be precise, it will come with 11 languages support, which will make it accessible to devotees from across India and the globe.

This inclusive feature will ensure effective communication and personalized assistance for all.

4. Enhanced digital presence on social media

The AI chatbot has been extensively promoted on platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram- which ensures a decent global outreach. This robust online presence will further connect millions of devotees to the Maha Kumbh experience virtually, making it more interactive and engaging.

5. Integration of Smart QR Technology

QR code integration which has been added this year, is to simplify the user experience. This will happen with the instant access offer to information and personalized services like the Maha Kumbh certificate.

This tech-first approach enhances convenience and efficiency for visitors.

