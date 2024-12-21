Follow us on Image Source : FILE Avoid taking calls without sounding rude. This 'Switched Off' trick might help!

Although smartphones help you to stay connected and have become an integral part of our lives- for personal, and professional uses. It helps to coordinate important tasks. However, there are moments when constant calls become bothersome, or you simply do not want to take certain calls without switching off your phone or blocking someone.

For such situations, there’s a useful trick that can make your phone appear switched off to the caller, even when it’s on. This trick works on both Android and iOS devices.

Smartphone settings for customization and privacy

Both Android and iOS smartphones come with various settings designed for privacy and customization. By tweaking some settings, you can ensure that your phone shows as switched off to the caller while remaining active.

This setting is particularly helpful if you’re busy or don’t want to answer specific calls without explicitly blocking the number. Here’s how you can enable this feature on your phone.

Steps to enable the ‘Switched Off’ trick

Follow these simple steps to activate this setting:

Open Call Settings:

1. Go to the call section of your phone and access the call settings.

2. Find Supplementary Service

Look for the option labelled Supplementary Service (it might be named differently on some devices).

Disable Call Waiting:

1. Click on the Call Waiting option and disable it if it’s enabled.

2. Access Call Forwarding

Navigate to the Call Forwarding option.

1. Choose Voice Calls from the available options.

2. Set Forward When Busy

Select the Forward When Busy option.

1. Enter your mobile number (ensure this number is switched off).

How it works

Once these settings are enabled, any incoming call will automatically be forwarded to the number you provided, which is switched off. The caller will hear the message indicating your phone is off, even though your device remains active.

Why use this setting?

This trick is perfect for maintaining privacy and avoiding interruptions without blocking anyone or powering down your phone. It’s a clever way to manage unwanted calls while staying connected for important ones.

