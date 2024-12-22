Motorola Edge 50 Neo gets a price cut of Rs 9000 on Flipkart: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : MOTOROLA Motorola Edge 50 Neo

If you are on the hunt for a mid-range flagship smartphone priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 22,000, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo is a top contender. Packed with powerful features and a sleek design, this smartphone is now available at a significantly reduced price on Flipkart.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo- Huge discounts

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo, originally priced at Rs 29,999, is now listed at just Rs 20,999 on Flipkart. This 30 per cent price cut offers you a chance to save a whopping Rs 9,000. The deal makes it an ideal time to grab this premium smartphone at a budget-friendly price.

Additional offers for extra savings

Flipkart is also providing exciting bank and exchange offers:

Bank Offers:

5 per cent cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Instant Rs 1,000 discount on IDFC Bank cards.

Exchange Offer: Get up to Rs 20,000 off by trading in your old smartphone.

These offers provide additional savings, making this deal even sweeter.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo: Key features

Motorola launched the Edge 50 Neo in August 2024, positioning it as a powerful mid-range flagship with impressive specs:

Design: Made up of durable plastic frame and backed by an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Display: It comes with a 6.4-inch LTPO OLED display and it is further protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 which protects the device.

Performance: The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, and it is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Camera setup:

Triple rear camera: 50MP (primary) + 10MP + 13MP for versatile photography.

32MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery and charging:

Long-lasting 4310mAh battery with 68W fast charging support.

Why buy Motorola Edge 50 Neo?

Whether it is multitasking, gaming or daily usage, the Edge 50 Neo delivers seamless performance. With its stunning display, powerful processor, and professional-grade cameras, this phone is a steal at the current discounted price.

ALSO READ: Marshall Emberton III Review: What a Bluetooth speaker!

ALSO READ: Switch to Airtel 5G for lightning-fast downloads: Here's how to activate it