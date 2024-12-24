Tuesday, December 24, 2024
     
Buy iPhone 15 at Rs 26,999 with Flipkart’s exchange deals + 14-Minute Delivery!

Flipkart is offering the Apple iPhone 15 (128GB, Black) at an incredible price of just Rs 26,999. Originally launched at Rs 69,990 during Apple’s 'Wonderlust' event in September 2023, this deal includes discounts and exchange offers, making it easier than ever to own the iPhone 15.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Dec 24, 2024 13:15 IST, Updated : Dec 24, 2024 13:26 IST
Image Source : FILE Buy iPhone 15 at Rs 26,999 with Flipkart’s exchange deals + 14-Minute Delivery!

Christmas is around the corner, and for tech enthusiasts, there is great news. If you are looking to buy a new iPhone but stop, because of the pricing, need not worry. Flipkart has rolled out an unexpected deal on the Apple iPhone 15 (128GB, Black variant), slashing its price to just Rs 26,999. The handset, which was originally launched at Rs 69,990 during Apple’s 'Wonderlust' event in September 2023, this deal combines discounts and exchange offers to make your own new iPhone 15 even more affordable than ever.

Get the iPhone 15 for Rs 26,999 with discounts and exchange offers

The iPhone 15, which has been listed at Rs 69,990, is now available at a 16 per cent discount, dropping the price to Rs 58,499.

If you would like to cut the cost even further, then you can avail of the exchange offer which is worth up to Rs 31,500, and this, you could buy the smartphone at the lowest of all time- Rs 26,999.

For instance, exchanging an iPhone 14 Plus can unlock the lowest price for this flagship device.

14-Minute delivery: Get your iPhone instantly from Flipkart

Flipkart recently launched a ‘Minutes’ delivery service which claims to deliver your new iPhone within 14 minutes- at selected locations. Although this is a must to mention that this express delivery excludes digital protection plans or exchanges, it’s perfect for those eager to upgrade instantly.

iPhone 15: Features

  1. Dynamic Island: Apple’s innovative Dynamic Island replaces the notch, that offers a unique, interactive interface.
  2. Display: It comes with a 6.1-inch screen that boasts up to 2000 nits of peak brightness for vibrant, crisp visuals.
  3. Pro-grade camera: A 48 MP primary camera with a quad-pixel sensor ensures sharp, high-resolution photos with advanced autofocus.
  4. USB-C port: Universal USB-C connectivity simplifies charging and data transfer across devices.
  5. A16 Bionic chip: Experience blazing-fast performance, smooth multitasking, and superior efficiency.

Why wait? Grab the deal now

For iPhone lovers, this could be a golden opportunity to buy your device, as the deal will be for a limited time is applicable only on iPhone 15 (128GB, Black).

