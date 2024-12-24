Apple to introduce Home Security with Face ID Smart Locks by 2025

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple to bring Home Security with Face ID Smart Locks

Apple, one of the leading tech companies known for premium iPhones, iPads and more has been reportedly gearing up to make a major impact in the smart home industry. It is stated that by 2025 the company is expected to launch an innovative smart door camera integrated with its highly secure Face ID technology, potentially revolutionizing home security. Here’s everything you need to know.

Face ID for Smart Homes: A new era of security

Apple’s Face ID, which is renowned for its precision and security on iPhones, could soon be the key to your home. The new smart door camera from the leading tech player will recognize homeowners using Face ID, which will enable a seamless and secure entry without the need for traditional keys.

Apple’s focus on privacy and security could give it a competitive edge over other players like Google and Amazon in the smart home space. Users will likely feel more confident with Apple’s stringent data protection measures.

Seamless compatibility with Smart Locks

The upcoming Face ID-enabled camera could work as a standalone product or integrate with existing third-party smart locks. This compatibility would make it easier for households already using smart locks to adopt Apple’s advanced technology.

Face ID technology would elevate security features beyond the current biometric options, like fingerprint recognition, offering homeowners a futuristic and highly reliable solution.

Apple’s expanding Smart Home ecosystem

The Face ID smart door camera is just one of several rumored products from Apple targeting the smart home market. Reports suggest Apple might also release security cameras and a new HomePod with an iPad-like display to control various smart home devices.

As iPhone sales plateau in major markets, Apple aims to diversify its product lineup, ensuring long-term growth and innovation in other tech segments.

Why does this matter?

With the entry into the smart home segment, Apple could redefine industry standards, combining usability, security, and privacy. Late 2025 could mark the beginning of Apple’s dominance in this rapidly growing market.

ALSO READ: Motorola Edge 50 Neo gets a price cut of Rs 9000 on Flipkart: Details here

ALSO READ: Google Maps' Street View helped solving a murder mystery in Spain: Detailed story