Google Maps' Street View helped solving a murder mystery in Spain: Detailed story

A shocking case from northern Spain has brought the power of Google Maps into the limelight. A feature within the app played a pivotal role in solving a murder mystery, helping the police capture crucial evidence and arrest the culprits. Here's how this happened and how you can use this incredible feature yourself.

Google Maps Helps Solve a Murder Case

The incident occurred in a small village in northern Spain, where a 32-year-old man was murdered. The Street View feature of Google Maps captured images that included both the evidence and the suspects, aiding the police in their investigation. These images provided crucial proof, leading to the arrest of a man and a woman involved in the crime.

What is Google Street View?

Launched on May 25, 2007, Google Street View allows users to explore real-world imagery of streets and neighbourhoods.

Evolution Over Time: In 2021, the feature underwent significant upgrades, enabling users to capture detailed pictures of their surroundings.

Availability: This feature is accessible to Android, iOS, and web users. It allows you to view high-resolution images of various locations, offering a virtual look at real-world places.

How to Use Google Street View

Follow these steps to explore Street View on your device:

For Android/iOS Users

Open the Google Maps app on your smartphone. Tap on the double square icon below your profile picture. Choose the Street View option from the map types. Search for the desired location on the map. Tap the location to view a detailed street image (note: the images are not real-time).

For Web users

Open Google Maps in your browser. Click the yellow Street View icon at the bottom right of the screen. Enter the location in the search bar to view the street imagery.

Real-life applications of Street View

Street View is not just for navigation; its uses extend to crime investigations, virtual tourism, and understanding neighbourhood layouts. In the Spain case, this feature served as a vital tool for justice, showcasing its importance in modern society.

