Planning to buy a Geyser this winter? Here’s how to save on your electricity bill

Winter is here, and in North India, the cold has peaked, with temperatures dropping to as low as 0 to 3 degrees Celsius in regions like Delhi and NCR. A geyser becomes a must-have for hot water during this time, whether for bathing or other household chores. However, a geyser can significantly increase your electricity bill without proper planning. Here's what you need to know before purchasing one.

Choose the right size and type of Geyser for your home

The size and type of geyser you choose can directly impact your electricity consumption:

Family size matters: If you live in a smaller family, then you may opt for an instant or mid-sized geyser. A larger geyser, though appealing, will consume more power unnecessarily. Instant vs. Storage geysers: If you need hot water instantly and in small quantities, go for an instant geyser. For larger water storage, a regular geyser will work well.

Ensure safety features are included

Safety should be your top priority when selecting a geyser:

Auto-cut feature: Always choose a geyser with an automatic cut-off. This feature prevents overheating, reducing electricity consumption and ensuring safety. Prevent accidents: Geysers with safety features like auto-cut significantly reduce the risk of overheating and potential blasts.

Check the power rating

Power consumption ratings can make a big difference in your electricity bills:

Opt for 5-star ratings: Geysers with a 5-star power rating are highly energy-efficient, minimizing electricity usage while providing optimal performance. Go green: A higher power rating not only saves money but is also environmentally friendly.

Brand matters

When it comes to geysers, trust matters:

Choose reputed brands only: Brands with a solid reputation ensure better quality and durability. They also save your electricity Avoid local brands: While cheaper, local brands may compromise on quality and safety, leading to potential risks in the long run.

