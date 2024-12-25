Nintendo Switch 2 expected earlier than planned: Leaks

Follow us on Image Source : NINTENDO Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo is reportedly under mounting pressure to unveil the Switch 2 console earlier than anticipated, following a surge in leaks about its design. According to industry analyst Serkan Toto, speaking to Eurogamer, detailed images from accessory manufacturers have revealed key elements of the next-generation console.

Recent leaks include images of Switch 2-compatible products and prototype shells, showcasing a design similar to the original Switch but slightly larger. Notable updates include magnetic Joy-Con attachments and a new button positioned below the Home button on the right Joy-Con. With these details now public, it seems Nintendo’s latest console will closely resemble its predecessor, with subtle but impactful upgrades.

When could Nintendo announce the Switch 2?

While Nintendo had initially set a March 2025 deadline for unveiling the Switch 2, Toto, CEO of Kantan Games, predicts that the announcement could come as early as January 2025. This shift in timing would allow Nintendo to regain control of the narrative amidst slowing sales of the original Switch and the increasing intensity of leaks.

Backwards compatibility and potential game launch

According to Toto, waiting until 2025 may no longer be viable, especially as fans eagerly await official news. An early reveal could help Nintendo sustain momentum for the Switch brand while addressing growing consumer anticipation.

In addition to hardware updates, Nintendo has confirmed that the Switch 2 will support backward compatibility, ensuring seamless continuity for existing Switch owners. Fans are also hopeful that the console’s release will coincide with the long-awaited launch of Metroid Prime 4, a move that could significantly boost early sales.

The countdown begins

With leaks revealing more about the Switch 2’s design and features, excitement is building rapidly. Nintendo faces a delicate balancing act—managing the narrative while keeping fans and investors intrigued. If Serkan Toto’s prediction holds, an early 2025 announcement might be the perfect way to set the stage for Nintendo’s next significant leap in gaming innovation.

