Apple’s M4 MacBook Air may arrive before iPhone SE 4 in 2025: What to expect

Apple’s highly anticipated MacBook Air, powered by M4 chip is expected to debut earlier than expected. According to prominent Apple analyst Mark Gurman, while Apple has yet to confirm launch dates, several speculation suggests the MacBook Air might hit the market ahead of other 2025 releases like the iPhone SE 4 and new iPads.

MacBook Air M4: A potential early launch

Gurman shared that the iPhone SE 4, iPad 11, and the next-gen iPad Air are likely to arrive in Spring 2025, coinciding with Apple’s WWDC event. However, the M4-powered MacBook Air could make its debut earlier, possibly through a press release. This shift would mark a departure from Apple’s usual practice of unveiling Macs later in the year.

MacBook Air: Two size variants

The new MacBook Air will reportedly come in 13-inch and 15-inch models, catering to different user preferences. Both versions are expected to leverage the M4 chip for enhanced performance. Earlier this year, Apple hinted at new MacBook Air models in the release notes for macOS 15.2, adding weight to these rumours.

Design and Feature: An upgrade

While the MacBook Air’s design is expected to remain largely unchanged, the upgrades will focus on internal performance. The M4 chip is set to deliver a 25% boost in multi-core CPU performance over the M3, based on Geekbench tests. Apple might also introduce a Center Stage camera for better video conferencing and upgrade to Thunderbolt 4 ports, offering faster data transfer and enhanced connectivity.

Production and early release speculations

Reports suggest Apple has already started manufacturing the M4 MacBook Air, potentially aiming for an early 2025 launch. If true, this timeline would position the MacBook Air ahead of the iPhone SE 4 and the iPads, aligning with Apple’s typical release cycle.

A strong contender in the laptop market

With its powerful M4 chip, minor feature enhancements, and competitive positioning in the ultra-portable laptop segment, the new MacBook Air is set to be a significant upgrade. While Apple remains tight-lipped about the official launch, tech enthusiasts can look forward to its arrival in early 2025.

