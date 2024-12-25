BSNL 4G-5G high-speed services to debut by 2025: TCS assures timely launch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE bsnl

The long-awaited rollout of BSNL’s 4G and 5G services is set to launch on schedule, providing much-needed relief to millions of users. Despite earlier concerns of delays, a major announcement from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has reassured customers that the high-speed network will debut as planned.

BSNL 4G-5G Services Confirmed for 2025

According to TCS Chief Operating Officer N. Ganapathy Subramaniam, BSNL’s 4G-5G rollout remains on track. Earlier, India’s Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had announced that BSNL would launch its 4G services across one lakh base stations by May 2025, followed by 5G services in June 2025.

This confirmation has brought clarity and relief to millions of BSNL users eagerly awaiting high-speed connectivity. TCS has assured that the implementation is progressing as planned, and the rollout will be completed within the stipulated timeline.

Indigenous Network for a Stronger India

The Modi government has emphasized that BSNL’s 4G and 5G networks will be entirely indigenous. TCS and Tejas Networks are collaborating to develop the technology and infrastructure needed for this significant undertaking. Both companies have reiterated their confidence in completing the project on time, leveraging their vast experience and technical expertise.

TCS is also working closely with both Indian and international telecom partners to ensure the successful deployment of BSNL’s high-speed services.

TCS Denies Delays, Confirms Timely Rollout

TCS has categorically denied any delays in the project. The company received the contract for the BSNL 4G-5G rollout in July 2023 and was given a 24-month timeline to execute the project. Subramaniam stated that the work is progressing at full speed and will be completed within the deadline.

Additionally, TCS hinted that BSNL might soon make a significant announcement regarding its 4G-5G services, further raising anticipation among users.

