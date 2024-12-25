Wednesday, December 25, 2024
     
  Vivo Y29 5G launched in India with Military Grade durability: All you need to know

Vivo Y29 5G launched in India with Military Grade durability: All you need to know

Vivo Y29 5G has recently launched a smartphone which is priced at Rs 13,999, which comes with ‘Military Grade’ durability, and Dynamic Light- a circular light around the camera module.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Dec 25, 2024 19:41 IST, Updated : Dec 25, 2024 19:41 IST
Vivo Y29 5G
Image Source : VIVO Vivo Y29 5G

Vivo has unveiled the Vivo Y29 5G in India, a mid-range smartphone which has been priced from Rs 13,999. The new budget-friendly smartphone comes with an IP64 rating (for dust and splash resistance) and claims to have ‘Military Grade’ durability, setting it apart in its segment. The handset comes with a thickness of 8.1mm and weighs 198 grams- offering a sleek and sturdy build.

The company further claims that the standout feature is Dynamic Light, a vibrant circular light around the camera module, which adds dynamic effects during music playback and reminders.

Display: The Vivo Y29 5G features a 6.68-inch LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1000 nits brightness, ensuring a vivid and smooth viewing experience, even under direct sunlight.

Camera: Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 50MP AI Night Mode rear camera, designed for detailed low-light captures. It’s complemented by an 8MP front camera for sharp selfies and a secondary 0.08MP lens.

Additional camera features include Scene Modes, AI Photo Enhance, AI Erase, and customizable dynamic lighting for music playback and alerts.

Performance and battery: At its core, the Vivo Y29 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, built on a 6nm architecture for efficient performance. It packs a robust 5500mAh battery, supported by 44W FlashCharge, which can fully charge the phone in just 79 minutes. Vivo claims the battery retains 80% capacity over four years of usage.

Software and connectivity: Running on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14, the phone offers a smooth user experience. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, OTG, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button.

Variants, pricing and availability

The Vivo Y29 5G is available in Diamond Black, Glacier Blue, and Titanium Gold shades. Buyers can choose from four storage variants:

  1. 4GB/128GB: Rs 13,999
  2. 6GB/128GB: Rs 15,499
  3. 8GB/128GB: Rs 16,999
  4. 8GB/256GB: Rs 18,999

The smartphone is available for purchase via the Vivo India website.

 

