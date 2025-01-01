Spotify under fire: Pornographic content found in Search Results

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Spotify

Spotify, one of the popular music and podcast streaming platforms is reportedly facing backlash after explicit and pornographic material which were discovered on the platform recently. The controversy started when a Reddit user shared a screenshot showing a pornographic video appearing in search suggestions for rapper M.I.A. While the specific video was reportedly removed during subsequent searches, users uncovered similar explicit content in the platform's ‘Video’ tab.

Users shocked by explicit content in Searches

Some of these videos were uploaded as podcasts, with one account featuring erotic audio and graphic videos. A random alphanumeric username identified another account, that had been sharing explicit videos since mid-November.

Spotify responds to violations

Spotify addressed the incident, stating that the flagged content was removed for violating its strict policy against sexually explicit material.

Laura Batey, a Spotify representative, confirmed to The Verge that the platform does not permit such content. However, the incident has raised concerns about gaps in Spotify’s moderation systems.

Issues with reporting inappropriate content

Reporting explicit content on Spotify is far from straightforward. Users must manually copy the offending content’s URL and report it via an external webpage, as the app does not include a built-in reporting feature. This lengthy process has sparked criticism about the platform's ability to address violations and protect its users swiftly.

A recurring issue

This is not the first time Spotify has faced scrutiny over explicit content. A 2022 Vice investigation revealed sexually explicit audio, graphic playlist cover art, and other inappropriate material on the platform. Users have also reported encountering explicit tracks in algorithm-generated playlists like Discover Weekly.

Calls for stronger moderation tools

The latest revelations have reignited calls for Spotify to improve its moderation systems and introduce user-friendly content reporting tools. With millions of users relying on the platform, many believe stronger safeguards are essential to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

