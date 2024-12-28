Strict SIM rules announced to combat cyber fraud

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY SIM card

The Indian government has taken a strong stand to combat cyber fraud, introducing stringent measures against individuals involved in fraudulent activities with SIM cards. Under the new rules, violators will face blacklisting and a ban on obtaining SIM cards for up to three years.

Government targets SIM fraud to protect mobile users

To safeguard crores of mobile users, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has initiated actions to prevent cyber crimes linked to SIM card misuse. As part of this initiative, a comprehensive blacklist is being prepared, which is targeting individuals who are involved in fraudulent activities like obtaining SIMs in others' names or sending fake messages.

This action follows recent TRAI guidelines to curb fake calls and SMS scams, leading to the disconnection of lakhs of mobile numbers nationwide.

Harsh penalties for fraudulent SIM card users

Blacklisting Offenders: Individuals found guilty of using SIM cards for cyber fraud will face blacklisting.

Ban on SIM Issuance: No new SIM connections will be issued in their names for a period ranging from 6 months to 3 years.

Punishable Offenses: Using SIM cards issued in someone else’s name or sending deceptive messages has been categorized as criminal.

SIM issuance rules to change in 2025

Starting in 2025, the names of blacklisted users will be shared with all telecom operators to prevent them from acquiring new connections. The government is creating a centralized repository of such individuals to enforce this.

Offenders will receive notices with a 7-day response time. In critical public interest cases, the government reserves the right to take immediate action without prior notice.

Cybersecurity rules reinforced

The revised rules, notified in November 2024, include several new provisions to strengthen cybersecurity measures. These steps aim to deter SIM-based fraud and enhance public trust in telecom services.

