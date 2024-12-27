Friday, December 27, 2024
     
BSNL launches BiTV: Watch 300+ live TV channels for free on your smartphone

BSNL has launched its Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) service, named BiTV, which offers more than 300 live TV channels, web series and more on their smartphones.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Dec 27, 2024 18:14 IST, Updated : Dec 27, 2024 18:16 IST
Image Source : BSNL/X BSNL launches BiTV: Watch 300+ live TV channels, more

BSNL, a government-owned telecom player in India which has been in the news for a while, due to its economical recharge plans is set to revolutionize mobile entertainment with its direct-to-mobile BiTV service, which offers more than 300 live TV channels for free. This government telecom initiative could disrupt the DTH and cable TV market as it brings live TV directly to smartphones without any additional charges.

BiTV service goes live in Puducherry

The BiTV service has been launched in Puducherry, with a nationwide rollout expected soon. BSNL announced on its official X handle, stating that BiTV will transform the way users watch TV. Along with live TV channels, users can enjoy movies and web series directly on their mobile devices, free of cost, provided they use a BSNL SIM.

BSNL’s 7 innovations at IMC 2024

BiTV is part of BSNL's seven new services unveiled during the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024. Among these, the fibre-based intranet TV (IFTV) service has already garnered attention, allowing BSNL broadband users to watch over 500 live TV channels for free. The direct-to-mobile (D2M) service now expands this offering to mobile users, making it a serious competitor to traditional DTH providers.

Why BiTV could disrupt DTH services?

The rise of OTT platforms has already impacted DTH viewership, and BSNL’s BiTV takes this shift further. With free live TV on smartphones, mobile users can enjoy uninterrupted access to their favourite channels, reducing the need for conventional home setups.

How to use BSNL IFTV service?

For BSNL broadband users, the IFTV service is accessible through the BSNL Live TV app, available on the Google Play Store for Android Smart TVs. This service integrates with BSNL’s Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) network, offering live TV channels and video-on-demand (VoD) features.

Nationwide rollout: Expected soon

BSNL’s BiTV is poised to bring a significant shift in the way Indians consume TV content. With its free and accessible approach, it promises to give sleepless nights to DTH and cable TV providers while offering a new level of convenience to mobile users.

