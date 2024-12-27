Friday, December 27, 2024
     
  4. Buy iPhone 15 for Rs 30,000 less: Flipkart’s Big Saving Days ends tonight!

Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale offers a deal on the iPhone 15, with a massive price drop of Rs 30,000, bringing down the price to as low as Rs 49,999. The flagship iPhone is being offered at a heavily discounted price, following a Rs 10,000 cut after the launch of the iPhone 16.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Dec 27, 2024 18:59 IST, Updated : Dec 27, 2024 19:16 IST
iPhone 15
Image Source : APPLE iPhone 15

Flipkart’s Big Saving Days Sale has been extended till today, 27th August (till midnight), giving buyers one last chance to get their hands on the iPhone 15 at its lowest-ever price. Apple fans can save up to Rs 30,000 on this flagship device, making it an unmissable deal.

Price drop alert: iPhone 15 Now at Rs 49,999

As per Flipkart’s listing, the iPhone 15 is available at a starting price of Rs 49,999. This massive discount comes after an initial price cut of Rs 10,000 following the launch of the iPhone 16. Previously listed at Rs 69,999, the price now reflects additional discounts, including bank offers, making it a steal for Apple enthusiasts.

Buyers can also opt for an EMI plan starting at just Rs 2,110, further easing the purchase process for those on a budget.

iPhone 15: Key features

The iPhone 15 offers premium features that make it a standout device:

  1. Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with Dynamic Island.
  2. Performance: Powered by the A16 Bionic chipset for seamless multitasking.
  3. Storage: Available in variants with up to 512GB storage.
  4. Cameras: Dual rear camera setup includes a 48MP main camera with 2x telephoto optical zoom and a 12MP secondary sensor. The front features a 12MP selfie camera for stunning photos and videos.
  5. Connectivity: Supports 5G networks for faster browsing and streaming.

The sale ends at midnight

This is the final chance for buyers to grab the iPhone 15 at this exceptional price during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days Sale. The deal expires tonight at 11:59 PM, so hurry and secure your flagship Apple device now.

