Redmi 14C set to launch in January 2025: What to expect

The Redmi 14C is expected to arrive in early January. The teasers hint at a design inspired by the Redmi A4, featuring a premium look with a circular camera module and a new blue colour option that adds a fresh appeal to this entry-level smartphone.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Dec 27, 2024 16:09 IST, Updated : Dec 27, 2024 16:09 IST
Redmi
Image Source : REDMI Redmi

Xiaomi is set to launch its latest budget smartphone, dubbed the Redmi 14C, as 2025 kicks off. Known for releasing budget-friendly and mid-range smartphones early in the year, Xiaomi has already teased this new addition, hinting at a January 2025 debut.

Changing launch strategies for smartphones

Interestingly, Xiaomi has shifted its launch timelines for certain models. For example:

  • The Redmi Note 14, which was traditionally announced in January, debuted in December 2024.
  • Similarly, the Redmi A3 successor launched a month earlier than expected.

This trend is not limited to Xiaomi and other tech players like Vivo, Oppo and OnePlus have also accelerated their 2timelines. However, this strategy hasn’t given any single brand a significant edge, as the competition remains fierce.

Redmi 14C: Expected launch and design

The Redmi 14C, succeeding the Redmi 13C launched last December, is expected to debut in January 2025. Xiaomi’s teasers showcase a design inspired by the Redmi A4, featuring:

 

  • A premium-looking design that mimics mid-range devices.
  • A circular camera module housing multiple sensors.
  • A fresh blue colour variant teased by Xiaomi, adds a striking visual appeal.

Specifications based on Redmi 14R

The Redmi 14C is believed to be a rebranded version of the recently launched Redmi 14R. Likely specs include:

 

  • Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC for efficient performance.
  • Display: A 6.68-inch HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 600 nits brightness.
  • Battery: 5,160mAh with 18W wired charging support.
  • Cameras: A 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

Pricing and availability

The Redmi 14C is expected to be priced under ₹15,000 in India, making it an appealing option for budget-conscious buyers. Stay tuned for official details as Xiaomi prepares to unveil this promising budget smartphone.

ALSO READ: Apple’s iPhone 18 rumoured to feature bezel-free display

 

ALSO READ: OnePlus 13, 13R India prices leaked ahead of January 7 launch: Details

