Apple’s iPhone 18 rumoured to feature bezel-free display

Apple’s aim to create a bezel-free iPhone is no secret, and fresh leaks hint that the iPhone 18, set to launch in 2026, might be the brand's first attempt at achieving this milestone.

Apple’s Bezel-Free Dream: Inspired by Jony Ive’s Vision

However, reports from TheElec and 9To5Mac suggest that significant technical challenges may delay the realization of this futuristic design.

The concept of a bezel-free iPhone aligns with former Apple design chief Jony Ive's dream of a “single slab of glass”. This design envisions the phone's front as a seamless display without visible bezels or edges, achieving a pure, uninterrupted viewing experience. Apple began its journey toward this goal with the launch of the iPhone X in 2017, reducing bezels significantly over the years.

The iPhone 18 is rumoured to take this design philosophy further by introducing a display that wraps around the phone's sides, creating a continuous screen.

Technical hurdles in creating a bezel-free iPhone

Despite Apple’s vision, several practical issues are complicating the development of a bezel-free design:

Waterproofing challenges: Ensuring the joint between the curved display and phone body remains watertight. Display distortions: Avoiding the "magnifying glass effect" caused by curved edges. Antenna performance: Preventing signal interference with the curved design. Durability concerns: Making the screen edges resilient to impact damage.

Apple’s display suppliers, Samsung and LG, are reportedly working to address these challenges, but solutions remain elusive.

Will the iPhone 18 be delivered?

Apple initially hoped to unveil the bezel-free design with at least one iPhone 18 model. However, ongoing discussions with display partners and unresolved technical issues cast doubt on this timeline. While the launch of a bezel-free iPhone in 2026 remains uncertain, Apple enthusiasts can look forward to other innovations, such as the rumoured iPhone 17 Air, expected to debut as Apple’s slimmest device yet.

