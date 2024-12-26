WhatsApp for iOS introduces AR Effects, Backgrounds and Document Scanning

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp

WhatsApp’s latest update for iOS introduces augmented reality (AR) effects to its camera feature. Users can now apply AR effects like confetti, underwater, sparkles, and more while capturing photos or videos. A new image wand icon in the camera viewfinder allows easy access to these effects. The update also adds customizable backgrounds to obscure surroundings and lets users adjust video colour tones for a polished output.

Document Scanning

A significant addition to this update is the document scanning feature integrated into the file-sharing menu. With the new Scan Document option, users can scan documents directly through WhatsApp. It includes handy filters such as colour, grayscale, and black-and-white. The app also supports automatic cropping and border resizing for added convenience. For effortless scanning, an auto-shutter option captures documents automatically when positioned correctly in the viewfinder.

More updates for festive season

This update follows WhatsApp’s recent rollout of festive-themed features to enhance the user experience. New calling effects, animations, and sticker packs bring a celebratory vibe to messaging and video calls during the holiday season.

Availability and confirmation

The features, previously spotted in beta builds, are now part of the WhatsApp for iOS version 24.25.93 update. Gadgets 360 staff confirmed their availability, ensuring users can enjoy a more versatile and engaging experience with the app.

