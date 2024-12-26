Thursday, December 26, 2024
     
iPhone 17 Air to redefine design with sleek build and big upgrades

The iPhone 17 series, anticipated to launch in September 2025, is set to bring significant updates to Apple’s lineup. One of the most intriguing rumours is the introduction of a brand-new model, the iPhone 17 Air, replacing the Plus variant.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Dec 26, 2024 13:05 IST, Updated : Dec 26, 2024 13:19 IST
iPhone 17 Air
Image Source : APPLE iPhone 17 Air

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 series, which is expected to launch in September 2025,  is generating significant buzz. From ProMotion displays on all models to a brand-new design, the series promises exciting innovations. A standout addition could be the iPhone 17 Air, which might replace the Plus model and set a new benchmark for slimness.

iPhone 17 Air: Apple’s thinnest iPhone yet

The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to be sleeker than any previous iPhone, including the iPhone 6, which measures just 6.9mm. Reports suggest the new model could be as slim as 6.25mm. Apple is reportedly achieving this by using a custom-designed 5G modem chip, which is smaller than Qualcomm’s, and optimizing the internal layout. Despite its slim profile, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to deliver robust battery life, camera quality, and display performance.

ProMotion comes to all models

For the first time, Apple’s ProMotion technology with a 120Hz refresh rate might be available across the entire lineup, not just the Pro models. This feature enables smoother scrolling and touch response while conserving the battery with its variable refresh rate (1Hz–120Hz). Additionally, a new anti-reflective display layer is expected, improving outdoor visibility.

Powerful internals and camera enhancements

The iPhone 17 Pro models will likely feature the A19 Pro chip, built on TSMC’s advanced 3nm process, offering faster performance and better energy efficiency. Rumours suggest Wi-Fi 7 chips and up to 12GB of RAM for higher-end models, while the iPhone 17 Air and standard models will have 8GB RAM.

Camera upgrades include a 24MP front-facing camera across all models, a major jump from the current 12MP. The Pro Max variant is expected to feature a triple 48MP camera setup, while the 17 Air will offer a single 48MP rear camera.

Fresh design with centred camera bump

The iPhone 17 Air may introduce a unique centred camera bump, diverging from Apple’s traditional top-left placement. This design change aims to combine functionality with a fresh aesthetic, setting the Air model apart in the lineup.

