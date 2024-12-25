Government orders telecom operators to roll out weekly Cybercrime Alerts via Caller Tunes: Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Cybercrime

Mobile users across India are now hearing a new caller tune focused on raising awareness about cyber fraud. Whether you call someone using Jio, Airtel, Vi, or BSNL, you are likely to hear a common message warning against cybercrime. This initiative has been launched to combat the rising number of cyber fraud cases.

Why did the government take action?

With the widespread use of smartphones and the internet, cyber fraud cases have surged in recent years. Cybercriminals are constantly inventing new methods to deceive people, and incidents of digital fraud have become alarmingly frequent.

To address this growing concern, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has instructed telecom operators to play cybercrime awareness messages as caller tunes. These messages aim to educate users about potential cyber threats and encourage vigilance.

Caller Tune instructions for telecom operators

As per the DoT directive, all major telecom operators, including Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL, are required to play cybercrime awareness caller tunes for their customers 8–10 times a day. While users might not hear these messages with every call, they will be played multiple times daily to ensure widespread outreach.

The content for these caller tunes will be provided by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which is part of the government’s initiative to tackle cyber fraud.

Weekly updates to keep the message fresh

To keep the initiative engaging and relevant, the DoT has mandated that telecom operators update the caller tunes weekly. Each new tune will focus on specific types of cyber fraud, ensuring that users are continuously informed about emerging threats.

This step is part of a larger effort to enhance cybersecurity awareness and protect citizens from online fraud. By using a common platform like Caller Tunes, the government aims to reach millions of people across the country, fostering a more vigilant and informed user base.

With these measures, the government and telecom companies are working hand-in-hand to curb cybercrime and ensure digital safety for all.

