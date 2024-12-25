Wednesday, December 25, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Government orders telecom operators to roll out weekly Cybercrime Alerts via Caller Tunes: Here's why

Government orders telecom operators to roll out weekly Cybercrime Alerts via Caller Tunes: Here's why

Recently, you might have noticed a new caller tune playing during phone calls. This change comes following an order from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), instructing BSNL, Jio, Airtel, and Vi to play weekly updated caller tunes focused on cybercrime awareness.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Dec 25, 2024 20:07 IST, Updated : Dec 25, 2024 20:08 IST
cybercrime, tech news, investment fraud
Image Source : FILE Cybercrime

Mobile users across India are now hearing a new caller tune focused on raising awareness about cyber fraud. Whether you call someone using Jio, Airtel, Vi, or BSNL, you are likely to hear a common message warning against cybercrime. This initiative has been launched to combat the rising number of cyber fraud cases.

Why did the government take action?

With the widespread use of smartphones and the internet, cyber fraud cases have surged in recent years. Cybercriminals are constantly inventing new methods to deceive people, and incidents of digital fraud have become alarmingly frequent.

To address this growing concern, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has instructed telecom operators to play cybercrime awareness messages as caller tunes. These messages aim to educate users about potential cyber threats and encourage vigilance.

Caller Tune instructions for telecom operators

As per the DoT directive, all major telecom operators, including Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL, are required to play cybercrime awareness caller tunes for their customers 8–10 times a day. While users might not hear these messages with every call, they will be played multiple times daily to ensure widespread outreach.

The content for these caller tunes will be provided by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which is part of the government’s initiative to tackle cyber fraud.

Weekly updates to keep the message fresh

To keep the initiative engaging and relevant, the DoT has mandated that telecom operators update the caller tunes weekly. Each new tune will focus on specific types of cyber fraud, ensuring that users are continuously informed about emerging threats.

This step is part of a larger effort to enhance cybersecurity awareness and protect citizens from online fraud. By using a common platform like Caller Tunes, the government aims to reach millions of people across the country, fostering a more vigilant and informed user base.

Related Stories
BSNL fast losing its post-tariff hike charm, subscribers return to Jio and Airtel

BSNL fast losing its post-tariff hike charm, subscribers return to Jio and Airtel

BSNL's 395-day recharge plan intensifies competition, causes huge financial loss for Jio, Airtel

BSNL's 395-day recharge plan intensifies competition, causes huge financial loss for Jio, Airtel

Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL rejoice as TRAI's OTP Message Traceability Rule takes effect tomorrow

Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL rejoice as TRAI's OTP Message Traceability Rule takes effect tomorrow

BSNL intensifies its battle against Jio and Airtel, offers massive 1300GB monthly data for Rs 333

BSNL intensifies its battle against Jio and Airtel, offers massive 1300GB monthly data for Rs 333

BSNL's 2024: From 4G to 55 lakh new subscribers, how 'Sarkari company' outshined Jio, Airtel

BSNL's 2024: From 4G to 55 lakh new subscribers, how 'Sarkari company' outshined Jio, Airtel

BSNL increases competition for Jio and Airtel, 4G network reaches 10,000 new sites

BSNL increases competition for Jio and Airtel, 4G network reaches 10,000 new sites

Jio, Airtel takes on BSNL, brings new affordable recharge plans to lure frustrated users

Jio, Airtel takes on BSNL, brings new affordable recharge plans to lure frustrated users

After Vi, BSNL to launch 5G services soon, intensifies competition for Airtel, Jio

After Vi, BSNL to launch 5G services soon, intensifies competition for Airtel, Jio

BSNL gifts high-speed 4G connectivity to Bihar with 2000 new towers

BSNL gifts high-speed 4G connectivity to Bihar with 2000 new towers

Jio set to defeat BSNL with THIS recharge plan, offering 500GB data for 6 months straight!

Jio set to defeat BSNL with THIS recharge plan, offering 500GB data for 6 months straight!

BSNL reveals eSIM rollout timeline, catches up with Jio and Airtel

BSNL reveals eSIM rollout timeline, catches up with Jio and Airtel

Jio, BSNL, Airtel, Vi Users rejoice as TRAI action brings relief from spam calls

Jio, BSNL, Airtel, Vi Users rejoice as TRAI action brings relief from spam calls

With these measures, the government and telecom companies are working hand-in-hand to curb cybercrime and ensure digital safety for all.

ALSO READ: Apple to Introduce Home Security with Face ID Smart Locks by 2025

ALSO READ: Vivo Y29 5G launched in India with Military Grade durability: All you need to know

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement