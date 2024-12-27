OnePlus 13, 13R India prices leaked ahead of January 7 launch: Details

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 13, 13R India prices leaked ahead of January 7

OnePlus 13 and 13R will launch on January 7 (2025), and the pricing for these flagship devices is already out ahead of the launch. While OnePlus has kept official pricing under wraps, tipster Yogesh Brar has speculated on the price range, sparking discussions among fans and tech enthusiasts.

Expected Pricing for OnePlus 13 and 13R in India

According to leaks, the OnePlus 13 is expected to cost between Rs 67,000 and Rs 70,000. The phone might come in two variants:

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage

16GB RAM + 512GB Storage

This marks a slight increase compared to the OnePlus 12, which started at Rs 64,999 for the 12GB+256GB model.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13R speculated to be a rebranded OnePlus Ace 5 (recently launched in China), could debut at Rs 39,000 for a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

OnePlus 13: Rumoured specifications

The OnePlus 13 promises premium design and cutting-edge technology:

Display: 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate and QHD+ resolution for vibrant visuals and smoother scrolling.

Performance: Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for superior speed and efficiency.

Camera: Hasselblad-co-engineered triple-camera setup featuring: 50MP primary sensor (LYT-808 with OIS) 50MP telephoto and ultra-wide-angle lenses 32MP AI-enhanced front camera

Battery: 6,000mAh capacity with 100W fast wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging support.

Build: Enhanced durability with Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

OnePlus 13R: Rumoured specifications

The OnePlus 13R is expected to mirror the OnePlus Ace 5, offering:

Display: 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED with up to 1,600 nits peak brightness and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Performance: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Camera: Triple-camera system with a 50MP primary sensor (OIS support).

Battery: 6,400mAh capacity with 80W fast charging.

Build Quality: Metal frame, glass back, IP65 water and dust resistance, and signature OnePlus features like an alert slider.

Launch countdown begins

With its premium features and upgraded designs, the OnePlus 13 and 13R are set to make waves in the Indian smartphone market. Fans eagerly await January 7 to witness the official unveiling of these flagship models.

