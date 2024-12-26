Follow us on Image Source : FILE TRAI introduces SMS and Call-Only plans to benefit 150 million users

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, commonly known as TRAI has introduced new regulations under the Telecom Consumers Protection (Twelfth Amendment) Regulations, 2024. The new rule aims at making telecom services more consumer-friendly, the rules include key changes like call-and-SMS-only plans and longer validity for special vouchers.

Call and SMS-only plans to benefit millions

One of the most significant changes is the mandate for telecom operators to offer plans focusing solely on voice calls and SMS. This is expected to benefit around 150 million users in India who rely on basic mobile services. Until now, users were often forced to purchase expensive bundled plans that included data they didn’t need. The new call-and-SMS-only tariffs address this issue, particularly benefiting those with secondary SIM cards used exclusively for calls and messages.

Impact on telecom companies

The regulation may pose challenges for telecom giants like Airtel and Vi, as they have been focusing on increasing their Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) through bundled plans. However, Reliance Jio, which operates exclusively on 4G and 5G networks, is less likely to be affected. Telcos might now need to rethink their strategies to comply with these consumer-centric regulations.

Special tariff vouchers get extended validity

Another user-friendly update is the extension of validity for Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs) from 90 days to up to 365 days. This means users can now enjoy the benefits of affordable STVs for an entire year, reducing the hassle of frequent recharges.

Low-denomination top-ups for greater convenience

To further ease the burden on consumers, TRAI has directed operators to ensure top-up vouchers are available in smaller denominations, starting from Rs 10. This move aims to make telecom services more accessible, especially for users with limited budgets.

Consumer-focused changes based on Feedback

TRAI’s decisions stem from extensive surveys and stakeholder feedback. By introducing these reforms, the telecom authority aims to ensure users pay only for the services they use and get better value for their money.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Pad 7 set to launch on January 10: What to expect?

ALSO READ: WhatsApp for iOS introduces AR Effects, Backgrounds and Document Scanning