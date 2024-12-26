Thursday, December 26, 2024
     
Xiaomi Pad 7 set to launch on January 10: What to expect?

The Xiaomi Pad 7, which was first launched in China in October, boasts an 11.2-inch 3K 144Hz LCD screen for a smooth and immersive visual experience. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, ensuring powerful performance for multitasking, gaming, and more.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Dec 26, 2024 15:12 IST, Updated : Dec 26, 2024 15:12 IST
Xiaomi Pad 7
Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi Pad 7

Xiaomi, one of the leading smartphone brands is reportedly gearing up to launch the much-anticipated Xiaomi Pad 7 in India on January 10, 2025. The company has started teasing the device with the tagline, "The Xiaomi Pad does it all" which has hinted that the upcoming tablet will come with versatile capabilities. Along with the tablet, Xiaomi will also be introducing a keyboard along with a stylus for a complete productivity experience.

Specifications: What to expect

The Xiaomi Pad 7, which is already officially available in the Chinese market in October, boasts the following features:

  1. Display: 11.2-inch 3K LCD screen with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate.
  2. Processor: Powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC for enhanced performance.
  3. Design: Features a premium unibody metal design for a sleek and sturdy build.
  4. Operating System: Runs on Xiaomi's latest HyperOS.
  5. Keyboard: Comes with a floating keyboard offering 0°-124° step-less adjustment, a 64-key adaptive backlight, and a mechanical press touchpad.
  6. Battery: Equipped with an 8850 mAh battery supporting 45W fast charging for all-day usage.

India-specific launch details

Unlike the Chinese market, Xiaomi is not expected to bring the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro to the Indian market, which features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Availability and purchase options

The Xiaomi Pad 7 will be available on:

  • Amazon.in
  • mi.com
  • offline stores all across the country.

More from Xiaomi: Redmi 14C 5G Teased 

In addition to the Pad 7, Xiaomi has further teased a new smartphone launch for 2025, which is likely to be the Redmi 14C 5G. Details about the phone are expected to emerge closer to its release.

Why Xiaomi Pad 7 is said to be a good deal?

With its powerful hardware, versatile design and productivity-focused features, the Xiaomi Pad 7 is set to attract both casual and professional users. Keep an eye out for this promising tablet as it arrives in India next month. 

