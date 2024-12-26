Airtel down nationwide: Thousands affected across India

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Airtel down

On the morning of December 26, Airtel, one of the leading telecom service providers of India reportedly faced a massive service outage, leaving thousands of users with connectivity issues (no network, no calls and no messages). Customers reported about the widespread disruptions in mobile internet, signal reception, and overall connectivity, causing frustration all across the country.

Over 3,000 complaints filed on Downdetector

The outage was tracked by Downdetector, a platform which is popularly known for monitoring online service disruptions. According to the site, over 3,000 users reported about the issue during the peak of the disruption. Among these, 47 per cent faced mobile internet problems, 30 per cent reported a total service blackout, and 23 per cent struggled with signal reception.

Gujarat hit hardest by outage

The disruption appeared to be most severe in Gujarat, as noted by several users on X (formerly Twitter). Social media quickly became a platform for airing grievances, with affected users expressing their dissatisfaction and urging Airtel to address the issue.

Lack of official response sparks frustration

As of now, Airtel has not issued an official statement to explain the outage or provide a timeline for restoring services. This silence has intensified frustration among customers, who are demanding greater transparency and quicker action from the telecom giant.

What should affected users do?

Airtel customers experiencing issues are advised to monitor the company’s official social media channels for updates. While the outage is expected to be temporary, users are hopeful for a swift resolution to resume uninterrupted services.

