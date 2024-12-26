Thursday, December 26, 2024
     
  4. TRAI introduces new rules: Affordable recharges and 365 days validity for millions

TRAI introduces new rules: Affordable recharges and 365 days validity for millions

TRAI has given a New Year’s gift to the country's 120 crore mobile users by introducing affordable recharge options. Additionally, some amendments have been made to the tariff order. With the implementation of these new rules, telecom companies can offer Rs 10 low-cost recharge plans.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Dec 26, 2024 12:12 IST, Updated : Dec 26, 2024 12:12 IST
TRAI
Image Source : TRAI TRAI

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recently rolled out new rules to benefit over 120 crore mobile users in India. The regulations include affordable Rs 10 recharge plans with 365 days of validity and mandatory ‘voice-only’ plans for dual SIM users. Major telecom players like Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea and BSNL will adhere to these guidelines.

Separate plans for feature phone users

TRAI has mandated the introduction of distinct Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs) for voice and SMS services. This move aims to assist 2G feature phone users, including elderly individuals and those in rural areas, by offering affordable plans tailored to their needs.

Extended validity for special tariff vouchers

To further benefit users, TRAI has increased the validity of STVs from the current 90 days to 365 days. This significant amendment ensures that users can enjoy long-term affordability and convenience.

Changes to the recharge voucher system

In a bid to modernize the recharge process, TRAI has eliminated the colour-coding system for physical vouchers, simplifying the categorization of recharges. This change reflects the growing reliance on online recharge methods.

Top-up recharges of Rs 10 still available

TRAI has retained the requirement for at least one ₹10 top-up recharge but has scrapped the earlier restriction of reserving the ₹10 denomination solely for top-up purposes. Telecom companies now have the freedom to issue other top-up vouchers of varying values.

Relief for 120 crore users

After telecom companies raised recharge plan prices in July, many dual SIM and feature phone users faced difficulties in keeping their SIMs active. TRAI’s new rules address these challenges by allowing telecom operators to launch affordable voice and SMS plans, bringing relief to millions of users.

These changes aim to ensure that users, especially from marginalized sections, can access affordable telecom services without compromising on essential connectivity.

ALSO READ: Government orders telecom operators to roll out weekly Cybercrime Alerts via Caller Tunes: Here's why

ALSO READ: Avail FREE internet for 30 days with BSNL’s affordable plans: Offer valid till December 31

 

