Follow us on Image Source : IRCTC IRCTC DOWN: E-ticketing service temporarily down on website and app

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, commonly known as IRCTC, facilitates e-ticketing for Indian Railways. On Thursday (December 26, 2024), its website and mobile app experienced a temporary outage.

IRCTC outage leaves passengers stranded

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website and mobile app are experiencing an outage, leaving passengers unable to book train tickets. The disruption has caused inconvenience, with several users taking to social media to voice their frustration.

Users report platform issues on DownDetector

DownDetector, a platform that monitors online service disruptions, reported a surge in complaints, with over 2,500 users affected. Approximately 72 per cent of the reports were highlighted with the outrage with the website, while 28 per cent focused on problems with the mobile app.

Users attempting to access the app encountered an error message stating: "Unable to perform action due to maintenance activity."

No official statement from IRCTC

As of now, IRCTC has not released an official explanation for the outage or provided a timeline for when the service will be restored. The lack of communication has further fueled concerns among passengers reliant on the platform for train bookings.

Recurring problem for IRCTC users

This isn’t the first time IRCTC has faced outages. Similar disruptions in the past have caused significant inconvenience for users. With services down again, both passengers and investors are eagerly awaiting a response from the company to address the issue and restore functionality.

ALSO READ: Government orders telecom operators to roll out weekly Cybercrime Alerts via Caller Tunes: Here's why

Recently, you might have noticed a new caller tune playing during phone calls. This change comes following an order from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), instructing BSNL, Jio, Airtel, and Vi to play weekly updated caller tunes focused on cybercrime awareness.

ALSO READ: Avail FREE internet for 30 days with BSNL’s affordable plans: Offer valid till December 31

Government telecom company BSNL has launched two exciting broadband plans offering free internet for one month. The best part is that both plans come at highly affordable prices, making them an attractive option for users seeking more data at a budget-friendly rate.