Vijay Sales’ Apple Day Sale is back: Massive discount on iPhone 16 Pro, MacBooks, iPads, and more

Vijay Sales has launched its much-awaited Apple Days Sale, running from 29th December 2024 to 5th January 2025. With over 140 stores and an online platform, the sale promises several discounts, exchange offers and instant cashback on Apple’s premium lineup, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and AirPods.

iPhone 16 series: Unbelievable prices

Get the latest iPhone 16 starting at just Rs 66,900, with the iPhone 16 Plus priced at Rs 75,490. The powerful iPhone 16 Pro begins at Rs 1,03,900, while the flagship iPhone 16 Pro Max is available from Rs 1,27,650. All prices include an instant discount of Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 on ICICI, SBI, and Kotak Mahindra Bank cards.

Previous models at a Discounted rate

Those who are willing to buy the older variants like the iPhone 15, can buy the device at a starting price of Rs 57,490, and the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 are available at Rs 48,990 and Rs 42,900, respectively.

Exchange offers can bring prices down even further.

MacBook and iPad offers

Enhance your productivity with MacBooks and iPads:

MacBook Air M1: Starts at Rs 63,890

MacBook Air M3: Starting from Rs 93,390

iPad 10th Gen: Available for Rs 29,499

iPad Pro with M4 chip: Starts at Rs 86,899

Apple Watch and AirPods deals

Upgrade your style with the Apple Watch Series 10, starting at Rs 41,099, or enjoy premium audio with AirPods 4 at Rs 11,249. Customers can also grab the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) for Rs 21,490.

Loyalty rewards and clearance offers

Vijay Sales’ MyVS loyalty program offers 0.75 per cent points on purchases, redeemable later for discounts. Shoppers can also explore demo units at discounted prices, including the iPhone 13 starting at Rs 32,900 and the MacBook Air M3 from Rs 79,000.

