BSNL's Rs 277 plan offers 120GB data, unlimited calls for 60 days

State-run telecom operator BSNL has kicked off the New Year with a bang, unveiling an affordable recharge plan that offers a generous 120GB of data over 60 days. This latest offering has heightened competition with private players like Jio, Airtel, and Vi while delighting millions of Indian users seeking budget-friendly plans with great benefits.

To welcome 2025, BSNL has introduced a pocket-friendly plan priced at Rs 277. The plan is designed to cater to heavy internet users and those looking for extended validity. Customers can enjoy:

Unlimited Calls: Free calls to any network for 60 days.

120GB High-speed data: With a daily cap of 2GB, users can browse and stream seamlessly.

Long validity: No need for recharges for a full two months.

Limited-time offer: grab before January 16

The new plan, aptly named “More Data, More Fun”, is available only for a limited time. BSNL announced the offer on its social media platform X, stating it will be valid until January 16, 2025. If you're looking for a cost-effective plan that packs a punch, this could be your chance.

BSNL expands 4G network, works on 5G rollout

BSNL is not only rolling out attractive offers but also accelerating its 4G network expansion across India. With over 60,000 4G towers already operational, the company is gearing up to launch 5G services soon. These efforts aim to bridge the gap with private telecom giants and ensure better connectivity for users nationwide.

