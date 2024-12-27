iQoo Z9 Turbo Endurance Edition with 6,400mAh battery to launch in January 2025

Follow us on Image Source : IQOO iQoo

iQoo is all set to introduce the Z9 Turbo Endurance Edition in India, following its launch in China. The new variant promises to enhance battery life with a larger 6,400mAh battery while retaining key specifications from the original iQoo Z9 Turbo.

Long battery life with enhanced power

The iQoo Z9 Turbo Endurance Edition will feature a significant upgrade in battery capacity, with a 6,400mAh battery—an increase of 400mAh compared to the standard Z9 Turbo. This boost is expected to provide extended usage time, making it an ideal choice for users seeking long-lasting power. The smartphone will continue to be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, ensuring top-tier performance.

Sleek design with ultra-thin battery technology

The Endurance Edition will adopt a slim design, thanks to the inclusion of a silicon-carbon anode battery. This technology helps maintain the phone’s sleek form factor despite the larger battery. iQoo has teased a new ‘Flying Blue’ colour option with a wavy texture on the back, along with classic black, white, and blue choices.

Impressive display and camera setup

The Z9 Turbo Endurance Edition will sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals and an immersive viewing experience. The camera system will include a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens, catering to photography enthusiasts. It will also support 80W wired fast charging for quick power-ups.

Launch details and availability

Expected to launch in India next month, the iQoo Z9 Turbo Endurance Edition will be available for pre-order in China and is likely to make its way to the Indian market soon after. Stay tuned for more updates on pricing and availability in India.

