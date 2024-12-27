Friday, December 27, 2024
     
  iQoo Z9 Turbo Endurance Edition with 6,400mAh battery to launch in January 2025

iQoo Z9 Turbo Endurance Edition with 6,400mAh battery to launch in January 2025

The iQoo Z9 Turbo Endurance Edition promises a blend of powerful performance, long-lasting battery life, and sleek design, making it an attractive option for users looking for a smartphone that can handle intense usage while remaining stylish.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Dec 27, 2024 19:28 IST, Updated : Dec 27, 2024 19:28 IST
iQoo
Image Source : IQOO iQoo

iQoo is all set to introduce the Z9 Turbo Endurance Edition in India, following its launch in China. The new variant promises to enhance battery life with a larger 6,400mAh battery while retaining key specifications from the original iQoo Z9 Turbo.

Long battery life with enhanced power

The iQoo Z9 Turbo Endurance Edition will feature a significant upgrade in battery capacity, with a 6,400mAh battery—an increase of 400mAh compared to the standard Z9 Turbo. This boost is expected to provide extended usage time, making it an ideal choice for users seeking long-lasting power. The smartphone will continue to be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, ensuring top-tier performance.

Sleek design with ultra-thin battery technology

The Endurance Edition will adopt a slim design, thanks to the inclusion of a silicon-carbon anode battery. This technology helps maintain the phone’s sleek form factor despite the larger battery. iQoo has teased a new ‘Flying Blue’ colour option with a wavy texture on the back, along with classic black, white, and blue choices.

Impressive display and camera setup

The Z9 Turbo Endurance Edition will sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals and an immersive viewing experience. The camera system will include a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens, catering to photography enthusiasts. It will also support 80W wired fast charging for quick power-ups.

Launch details and availability

Expected to launch in India next month, the iQoo Z9 Turbo Endurance Edition will be available for pre-order in China and is likely to make its way to the Indian market soon after. Stay tuned for more updates on pricing and availability in India.

 

ALSO READ: Buy iPhone 15 for Rs 30,000 less: Flipkart’s Big Saving Days ends tonight!

ALSO READ: BSNL launches BiTV: Watch 300+ live TV channels for free on your smartphone

