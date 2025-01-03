Here’s how to track and block unauthorised SIMs linked to your Aadhaar number?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Aadhaar card

In 2025, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) introduced stricter rules for purchasing SIM cards, to curb fraud and ensure security. Under these regulations, an Aadhaar card is mandatory for a buyer who is looking forward to getting a new SIM card. With limited SIMs allowed per Aadhaar, it is important to know how many mobile numbers are currently linked to your Aadhaar.

Why it’s important to check SIMs linked to Aadhaar

In the digital era, where cyber frauds are excelling, it has become a pressing concern to update and track the Aadhaar. Many people are unknowingly sharing their Aadhaar details, which can be misused for illegal activities.

If a SIM card registered in your name is involved in any fraudulent or criminal activity, you could face legal consequences, including jail time.

Regularly checking the numbers active on your Aadhaar can help you:

Avoid misuse of your Aadhaar details. Detect and block unauthorized numbers linked to your Aadhaar. Ensure compliance with telecom regulations.

How to check active SIMs on your Aadhaar Card

The Government of India has launched the Sanchar Saathi portal, which has been designed to provide mobile users with various services, including tracking lost smartphones and identifying active SIM cards linked to Aadhaar. Follow these steps to check:

Visit the Website: Go to the official website https://www.sancharsaathi.gov.in/. Access Citizen-Centric Services: Click on the "Citizen-Centric Services" option. Select TAFCOP: Choose the "Know Mobile Connections (TAFCOP)" option to proceed. Log In with OTP: Enter your mobile number, captcha, and log in using the OTP sent to your phone. View Active SIMs: After verification, a list of all mobile numbers linked to your Aadhaar will be displayed. Report Unauthorized Numbers: If you find any number not registered by you, select "Not My Number" to report and block it.

Stricter SIM card regulations by DoT

To combat increasing cases of fraud and fake calls, DoT has tightened SIM card purchase rules and launched initiatives to deactivate fake numbers. Key measures include:

Banning Fraudulent SIM Users: Individuals involved in fraudulent activities using others' Aadhaar-linked SIMs may face a three-year ban on purchasing new SIM cards.

Shutting Down Fake Numbers: Thousands of fake numbers have already been deactivated under this campaign.

What does this mean?

The revised rules emphasize accountability for SIM ownership and encourage users to monitor their Aadhaar-linked numbers. By using the Sanchar Saathi portal, you can secure your identity, avoid legal troubles, and contribute to a safer digital ecosystem.

Stay vigilant, check your SIM activity regularly, and report any irregularities to protect yourself from cyber fraud.

