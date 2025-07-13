1.5 Ton Voltas, Daikin split ACs get massive discount, now available at lowest price ever During the ongoing GOAT Sale on Flipkart, a 1.5-ton Split AC is available at a very low price. In this sale, you can purchase the AC for half its original price.

New Delhi:

The GOAT Sale began on Flipkart on July 12. The sale is offering attractive discounts on a variety of electronics. In addition to electronics, home appliances like refrigerators, TVs, washing machines, and air conditioners are also significantly reduced. The sale is live from July 12 to July 17. It features great deals on 1.5 ton air conditioners from brands such as LG, Samsung, Voltas, and Daikin. The e-commerce platform is offering discounts reaching up to 50 per cent.

LG 1.5 ton split AC

The LG 1.5 ton split AC is priced at Rs 36,490. It boasts a 3-star energy rating. It incorporates 6-in-1 convertible technology. The AC operates on a dual AI inverter, ensuring efficient performance. Additionally, this model includes an in-built air purifier. It is a great choice with a discount of up to 53 per cent.

Samsung 1.5 ton split AC

Samsung offers its split AC at a price of Rs 35,490. This model also features a 3-star energy rating and inverter technology. Buyers can also get a discount of up to 37 per cent when purchasing this AC on Flipkart.

Voltas 1.5 ton split AC

This AC is available for just Rs 34,990. It is being offered with a discount of up to 46 per cent. It has 3-star energy rating and comes with attractive bank discounts and exchange offers, making it a wise investment for your home.

Daikin 1.5 ton AC

The Daikin 1.5 ton split AC is available starting at Rs 37,490, with discounts of up to 35 per cent. It features a 3-star energy rating. It is designed to operate in temperatures as high as 48 degrees.

Midea 1.5 ton split AC

Midea's 1.5 ton split AC can be yours for just Rs 32,490, offering a hefty discount of up to 47 per cent. Additionally, it comes with bank discounts and exchange offers. This model includes a 3-star energy rating and is equipped with 4-in-1 convertible cooling AI technology, making it both efficient and versatile.

ALSO READ: Samsung to ditch one model in Galaxy S26 Series; Ultra could pack groundbreaking Sony 200MP sensor