Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro launching in India today: How to watch live stream, expected features

Redmi Note 9 series launching in India today

Xiaomi is all set to launch their latest Redmi Note 9 series in India. The company is expected to launch three new smartphones this time around, the Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. The launch is set to begin on March 12 at 12 noon. While the company was supposed to do a proper on-ground event with fans and media on board, coronavirus concerns made the company to take a step back. However, in order to make it up to the fans, Xiaomi has announced a giveaway with prizes worth Rs. 9 Lakhs.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series: How to watch live stream online?

Xiaomi will be live streaming the event via their official YouTube channel. As mentioned above, the company will be kicking off the event at 12PM today. In order to watch the launch event live from your home, just click on the video embedded below.

Additionally, the Redmi Note 9 series launch event will be live-streamed via the company's social media platforms too.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Series: Expected Features

With the Redmi Note 9 series launch, the company is focusing on two features that include pro-level cameras and maximum performance. According to the teasers thrown on the company's official website, the Redmi Note 9 Pro will come with a quad-camera setup at the back. The teasers on the dedicated webpage also focus on the design, gaming performance as well as high charging speeds.

Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro will go head to head against the Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro smartphones respectively. The company will not only need to price them right but also bring an optimum amount of features along with killer specifications, at least on paper.