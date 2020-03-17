Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro first sale in India today: Offers, price and more

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Xiaomi recently unveiled the new Redmi Note 9 series under its Redmi sub-brand in India. The series consists of the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and the younger sibling out the Redmi Note 9 family will be available as part of its first sale in the country today. Read on to know everything about it.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Availability, Price, Offers

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro will be up for grabs, starting today at 12 pm in India. It will be available via online portals such as Amazon India and Mi.com. It will be eventually available to buy via offline stores as well.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is priced at Rs. 12,999 for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant. The smartphone is available in three colour options, namely, Interstellar Black, Aurora Blue, and Glacier White.

As for the offers, people can get up to Rs. 1,000 cashback on HDFC cards and EMI transactions. Xiaomi has also tied up with Airtel to provide double 4G data on Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 prepaid plans.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Features, Specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with the camera department and the huge battery as its main highlights. The camera department houses a rear quad-camera setup. The rear cameras include a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP Ultra-Wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front has an in-display 16MP selfie shooter. The device comes with camera features such as Night mode, Portrait mode, selfie slow-motion videos, Video Pro mode, selfie Night mode, and more.

The other highlight is the massive 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging tech. The device runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10. The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Cinematic Screen display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. It comes in two RAM/Storage options: 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB, expandable up to 512GB via a memory card.

Additionally, there is support for USB Type-C port, 2+1 SIM card slots, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and P2i splash resistance.

Latest technology reviews, news and more