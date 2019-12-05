Xiaomi Redmi K30 to come with Snapdragon 765, 4,500mAh battery, 30W fast charging and more

Image Source : WEIBO Redmi K30 to come with a quad-camera setup at the back.

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi K20 successor in China, the Redmi K30. The smartphone is expected to come with the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor. It is also said to come with 5G support making it the first Redmi smartphone to do so. With all the new leaks, rumours and teasers coming out, here's everything we know so far about the upcoming Redmi K30 series.

According to a recent teaser on the micro-blogging website Weibo, the Redmi K30 will come with 30W rapid charge technology. The fast charging technology is claimed to charge the phone fully in just an hour. Additionally, the company has also mentioned that this 30W charging technology wll be quite different from what we have see before. It will come with an independent charge pump resulting in charging conversion efficiency of up to 97%.

Apart from this, Xiaomi has also rolled out a few other teasers in order to maintain the hype. The company has said that the Redmi K30 will come with the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor with 5G support. Also, the smartphone will sport a 6.67-inch display upfront. Even though the company has not mentioned it, the panel might be AMOLED due to the in-display fingerprint scanner. However, the company did mention that the smartphone will feature 4.38mm long cutout in the top-right corner for the dual selfie camera.

Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Redmi K30 will sport a quad-camera setup at the back with the primary one being a 64-megapixel sensor. Also, the smartphone will come with a massive 4,500mAh battery.