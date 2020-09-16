Xiaomi launches affordable Redmi 9i wiht 5,000mAh battery in India: Price, features and more

Image Source : XIAOMI Redmi 9i in Nature Green

Xiaomi has added another smartphone to its Redmi 9 series -- the Redmi 9i -- in India. The smartphone is a part of the affordable price segment and aims to make 4GB of RAM a standard for smartphones under Rs. 10,000. Read on to know more about the new Redmi smartphone.

Redmi 9i Features, Specifications

The Redmi 9i comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a waterdrop notch. The screen has TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor and comes in two RAM/Storage options: 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB. The internal storage options can be expanded by up to 512GB via a memory card.

On the camera front, the device a single 13MP rear camera with LED flash. The rear camera supports features such as AI Portrait mode, AI scene detection, document scanner and kaleidoscope. There is a 5MP front camera with support for AI Portrait mode.

The smartphone gets its fuel from a 5,000mAh battery with a 10W in-box charger and ELB (Enhanced Lifespan Battery) for more longevity. It runs MIUI 12 based on Android 10. Additionally, the Redmi 9i supports AI Face Unlock, dual-SIM card slots, micro-USB port, and has three colour options, namely, Nature Green, Sea Blue, Midnight Black.

Redmi 9i Price, Availability

The Xiaomi Redmi 9i comes with a price tag of Rs. 8,299 for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage model and Rs. 9,299 for 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant. It will be up for grabs via Flipkart, mi.com, Mi Homes and Mi Studios, starting September 18.

The Redmi 9i stands in the ring against the Realme C12 with a 6,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras and an upgraded MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and even the Narzo 10A with triple rear cameras, fingerprint scanner, and a better Helio G70 processor

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage