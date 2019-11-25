Mi Note 10 with 108MP camera coming to India, teases Xiaomi

Image Source : MI.COM Xiaomi is planning to bring the Mi Note 10 to India soon.

Xiaomi India is now gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India, the Mi Note 10. It is the first smartphone to feature a 108-megapixel camera penta-camera setup at the back. The camera beast was launched in China quite some time ago and it is now finally making its way to India. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming smartphone.

Xiaomi has teased the launch of the new smartphone via its official Twitter handle. However, they have not yet revealed much information like the expected price range, launch date and more. The tweet just says that a phone with 108MP camera is coming soon to India.

📸 📸📸📸📸 📸📸📸📸

📸 📸 📸 📸 📸

📸 📸 📸 📸 📸

📸 📸 📸 📸📸📸📸

I T' S C O M I N G #108MP

📸 📸 📸 📸 📸

📸 📸 📸 📸 📸

📸 📸📸📸📸 📸📸📸📸 — Mi India #108MP IS COMING! (@XiaomiIndia) November 25, 2019

Mi Note 10 Specifications

Xiaomi's new Mi Note 10 sports a 6.47-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with Adreno 618 GPU. It packs in up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone runs on MIUI 11 out of the box. All of this is backed by a massive 5,260mAh battery.

In terms of optics, the Mi Note 10 sports a penta-camera setup at the back consisting of a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel portrait lens, 20-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 5-megapixel telephoto camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. These cameras are bundled with a ton of software-based AI features.