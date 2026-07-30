Murali Sreeshankhar retains silver medal, puts in stellar show in long jump final in Glasgow

Glasgow:

The Indian contingent has started to fly high at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Murali Sreeshankhar added to India’s medal tally as he clinched the silver medal in the men’s long jump event. The 27-year-old successfully defended his silver medal at the event as he barely missed out on first place.

It is worth noting that Sreeshankar registered a jump of 8.09m on his second of six attempts. He was fouled twice but remained in contention for a podium finish throughout the event. Notably, Stephen Mackenzie of Scotland won the bronze medal for his attempt of 8.08m. Furthermore, Tayjay Gayle from Jamaica ended up finishing in first with an 8.15 m effort.

There were several challenges for Sreeshankar in the event with the Indian star facing off against one of the best long-jumpers in the world in Tayjay Gayle. It is interesting to note that Sreeshankar’s win in the long jump category was India’s 13th medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

The Indian contingent finished day 7 of the event with 15 medals to their name, with three gold medals, nine silver medals, and three bronze medals as well.

Sreeshankar opened up on his performance

After the silver medal win, Murali Sreeshankar took centre stage and talked about his performance, claiming that he was trying to go for the gold medal, but he was happy to have won the silver medal and retained his place from the Commonwealth Games back in 2022. He also went on to thank everybody who has helped him on the journey and reflected on his time to reach the final of the event and bring home yet another medal.

"We always aim for a gold medal performance. I am happy with the silver but not satisfied because this was not the jump I was expecting. I wanted to have a big jump and win the gold medal for my country, redeeming the silver medal from Birmingham. But I'm happy; I'm being grateful just being here representing my country at the Commonwealth Games, because I know what I've been through in the last two years, and thanks, everyone,” Sreeshankar told ANI.

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